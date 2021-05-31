Far Cry 6 and all other video games are somehow political





Ubisoft’s Far Cry 6 and almost every other game ever created is political in some way, and it’s ridiculous to pretend it’s not.

It’s ridiculous that Ubisoft and other video game companies continue to claim that games aren’t political after Far Cry 6 was revealed in recent gameplay. Call of Duty: Black Ops: Both Cold Wars contained actual references to the Cold War, but it was ridiculous when we cut out footage of the Tiananmen Square incident to ease censorship in China.

Video games are political in nature. Everything is political in nature. Tom Nook’s Capitalist Desire in Animal Crossing: New Hollywood buys and sells homes at House Flipper, eradicates alien oppressors with titles such as Gears of War, X-COM, Earthbound, games and on this planet All other forms of art are filtered through the lens of everyone who has helped develop them. The politics, preferences, and ideas of everyone who touches the particular project in question are usually understandable, concrete, and identifiable in the final product, which is good.

Players, readers, viewers, and other forms of art viewers most often do not want definitive creation. They don’t want an original, unified, tasteless dryness that is afraid to stand up. Games like Far Cry 6 are placed in the middle of a fictitious place that is superficially based on a real place-here the world of Yarra acts as a replacement for Cuba-but often Do your best to act like a fair outsider It’s hard to stay on the “well, mixed perceptions from both angles” side of the equation, and that’s a big problem.

All your favorite games are political, and it’s ok

Stardew Valley is a political game. Whether players stand by Joja Corporation or rebuild their community centers, the town depends on their choice. Mass Effect Legendary Edition is a series of political games. Players can literally determine the fate of the entire species by making decisions as Commander Shepard. Even games like Tetris and Super Mario Bros. are somehow political; Tetris was born in Cold War Russia and reached beyond the iron curtain only through confusing and very interesting means, and Mario works. Depicts the sovereignty of being-albeit strange-series in more games than most games.

Yarra is no exception, but uses real politics more clearly than most other politics (in the flow of games like Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War San Mario) Far Cry 6 is a revolution. Set in a world in the midst of, one player plays an active role, but Ubisoft claims they haven’t made a political statement. Does the game story support a revolution in the face of fraud? Does Ubisoft support fraud and blame the revolution? Do you think there is no difference between the two? It’s hard to say for sure without the confidence to take a decisive position.

It’s understandable that some companies may be afraid to draw a line in the sand for a particular problem. This may prevent you from selling your product in countries that do not agree with your ideology. However, some may argue that it is appropriate to strengthen a particular stance from a moral point of view, whether or not sales grow. If a game like Far Cry 6 puts itself in a fictional pastiche in a real-world location, you need to be confident enough to comment on what’s really right and what’s wrong. There is. In theory, you might be aiming for a champion.

