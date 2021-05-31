Innomatch Expo in progress at the exhibition hall





Xiaowei Jiang / Shine

International presence at Innomatch Expo on Monday.

Xiaowei Jiang / Shine

Domestic robots used at the World Expo in Dubai in October are on display.

Xiaowei Jiang / Shine

The 3-day Innomatch Expo is in its second year.

The 3-day Innomatch Expo, part of the annual Urae Innovation Forum, was held on Monday at the Shanghai Exhibition Center.

Also known as the Global Tech Matching Fair, this fair is held in its second year, with frontier research in fields such as semiconductors and carbon neutrals, exhibitions on hot topics such as FinTech and Changjiang, product debuts, and about 20 conferences. is held. Delta regional cooperation.

Regions and countries, start-ups and business tycoons, universities and industrial parks provide a platform to demonstrate their benefits and development potential. It is expected that more than 500 findings will turn into products for the market.

The exhibition covers an area of ​​about 10,000 square meters. These are Tech-World for global innovators, Tech-High for high tech, Tech-Need for business tycoons, Tech-New for tech startups, Inno-Source for the latest findings, and service providers. It is divided into 6 zones of Inno-Service.

Pavilion set up by several countries will showcase its development and seek cooperation agreements.

This year’s country of honor, the United Arab Emirates, is demonstrating the robots used at the World’s Fair in Dubai in October.

Beijing-based Terminus, a Chinese partner at the Dubai Expo, will send 152 robots to the Expo, said Xia Tao of the company.

In addition to the specially designed mascot robot, four other types that work as butlers, delivery staff, mobile advertising screens, and patrol guards will be on display.

The Japan Pavilion shows the country’s achievements in the healthcare and new materials industry.

The display contains a photocatalyst that can remove formaldehyde and kill bacteria. It is widely used in places for elderly people to gather, such as new buildings and nursing homes in Japan. We are currently looking for a cooperation agreement with a Chinese developer.

“The fair will build a platform for Japanese companies to seek partnerships in China, including attracting capital, establishing joint ventures and achieving technology transfers,” said Zhao Jiaru of Rong IP Consultants.

The Korea Pavilion will demonstrate golf games developed by China, Japan and South Korea. The Swiss Pavilion has an unmanned electric race car. The Belgian Pavilion introduces innovation cooperation with Chinese companies.

In addition, the results of quantum computers, exoskeleton robots, satellite models, etc. developed in Japan are also exhibited.

Shanghai Technology Transfer has also set up a mini trading venue. By April, 1,491 achievements were listed, bringing the total transaction volume to 847 million yuan (US $ 133 million).

