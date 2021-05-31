WhiteLab Genomics and Accelerators for Genomics Therapeutic Technology Research Announce Their Collaboration on Artificial Intelligence for Gene Therapy Bioproduction





White Lab Genomics, an artificial intelligence (AI) specialist specializing in gene and cell therapies, has begun collaborating with ART-TG, a preclinical and drug development expert on ex vivo gene therapy.

The two players are working together to use artificial intelligence to improve the process of bioproduction of lentiviral gene therapy vectors.

EVRY-COURCOURONNES, France-(Business Wire) -As part of this partnership, the Accelerator for Genome Therapy Technology Research (ART-TG, Insert US35) and the WhiteLab Genomics team have databased using the WhiteLab Genomics CatalystTM platform. To generate. It is unique to the biological production of lentiviral vectors and is used to identify parameters that can significantly improve vector quality and production yield and reduce production costs.

Cellular and gene therapy represents a new biomedical approach that has the potential to treat an increasing number of genetic and acquired diseases, such as cancer, in full economic expansion. These advanced medicinal therapies need to accelerate in terms of standardization and process control to keep up with their growth. The collaboration focuses on the production of lentiviral vectors used in a variety of gene therapy approaches, including the production of CAR-T cells, as purification of lentiviral vectors remains complex and has significant capabilities. .. Teams use AI to analyze multiple sources, optimize existing processes, and develop innovative processes. The approach performed here using the lentiviral vector can also be applied to other bioproducts.

The project was made possible by funding from the Ile-de-France region, which supports bio-production efforts as part of the Ile-de-France Leader Bio-Production Scheme, which began at the end of 2020.

What do experts say?

This collaboration with WhiteLab Genomics allows you to integrate a large amount of information about important parameters and their interconnects into a complex process, allowing you to adapt your experiments very quickly. Dr. Anne Galy, Director of ART-TG, estimates new ways for us to work, accelerate and innovate strategic projects.

David Del Bourgo, CEO and co-founder of WhiteLab Genomics, said: “Collaboration with ART-TG will allow us to collaborate with global experts in the field of lentiviral vector bioproduction. The work carried out in this joint project will lead to innovative methods of vector capture and purification. It will be possible to find solutions and significantly increase their yields.

About ART-TG

ART-TG is the Insert Center for Innovation at Gnopole d’Evry, whose mission is to facilitate outstanding research in genetic and cell therapy by facilitating the transfer of therapeutic discoveries to clinical or industrial applications. It is said. ART-TG is a pre-industrial laboratory for testing technological innovations and conducting drug development and manufacturing processes for products. With a particular focus on immunotherapy and hematology, ART-TG is currently leading a series of innovative projects based on the use of CRISPR genome editing tools for use with lentiviral vectors or Exvivo. ART-TG is part of the French Government’s Biomedical Challenge Industrial Integrator MAGENTA (Manufacturing Cell and GEN Therapy Advance).

For more information, please visit www.art-tg.com.

About WhiteLab Genomics

WhiteLab Genomics is a French startup specializing in artificial intelligence solutions specializing in biotherapies such as gene therapy and cell therapy, created in 2019 by David Del Bourgo, Julien Cottineau and Lucia Cinque. Its unique technology enables multiparametric analysis of complex biological data, optimizing and reducing the cost of developing these therapies. WhiteLab Genomics makes this unique technology available to customers through the Catalyst platform available in SaaS mode. The startup is currently located in France’s first biocluster, Genopole-Evry and Station F.

