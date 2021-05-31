Tech Wrap: Xiaomi’s 200W fast charge, 90’s classic SEGA title back





Today’s tech news covers a variety of news topics, from scammers who abuse common email subscription features to your favorite image hosting service, which stops unlimited uploads for free from June 1st.

Meanwhile, old-fashioned console gamers who enjoyed the 90’s are thrilled to hear the news that SEGA has partnered with Jio to bring an iconic title to the country. Xiaomi has unveiled an amazing 200W charging technology that can charge a mobile phone to 100% in 8 minutes. ..

Here’s the top tech story of the day in case you miss something:

Details of this section

100% Battery in Just 8 Minutes: Xiaomi Introduces 200W HyperCharge Technology

Companies like Google and Apple continue to promote 18W charging speeds as fast-charging Chinese companies are competing at much faster speeds up to 120W. Xiaomi widened the gap with its competitors on Monday when it unveiled a ferocious 200W fast charging speed. Now you can charge your phone to 100% in 8 minutes.

Sega and Geo Offer Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Street of Rage 3 to Indian Gamers

We know that many Indians started the game during a pandemic. This is a recognized phenomenon all over the world. Japanese game giant SEGA has partnered with Reliance Jio to offer Indian gamers two of the most popular titles in its gaming portfolio since the early 1990s, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Streets of Rage 3.

Google Photos will end unlimited free uploads tomorrow: this is the best alternative service

Google Gibbs and Google Takeaway. The company will finally end its free image storage plan starting tomorrow. That is, uploads will start counting in your device’s storage. If you’re looking for a jumpship, check out our handy guide to the most convenient alternatives for compatible mobile apps.

Scammers are currently abusing the unsubscribe button to verify their email address

Even scammers are now more organized, and email spam is always a thorny issue for users who just want a clean inbox, but this new help scammers improve their spam list. The trick is just annoying. Here’s how scammers can trick users into verifying that their email address is active and even target it to send spam.

