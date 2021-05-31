Heritage Bank announces sandbox to accelerate Nigeria’s innovation





Heritage Bank Plc, Nigeria’s innovative banking service provider, has launched a robust innovation sandbox to accelerate innovation and enable tech entrepreneurs to build faster and better products. The initiative behind the bank’s first accelerator program, which awarded the winners a $ 25,000.00 grant, gives technology startups the environment and resources needed to accelerate influential solutions that can solve a myriad of problems. Strengthens the bank’s mission to provide support. Affects important sectors of the economy. Sandboxes that store financial and non-financial application programming interfaces (APIs) to access features such as account opening, payments, wallet systems, identity management, and many other special features allow numerous innovators to bank infrastructure You need access to the structure. Test their ideas and significantly streamline time to market.

While talking about the initiative, Ikenna Imo of Banks Divisional Head Innovation & Partnerships revealed the bank’s determination to maintain support and partnership with innovative start-ups and technology entrepreneurs in Nigeria. We believe this will optimize the enormous potential inherent in tech enthusiasts and contribute significantly to Nigeria’s economic growth and job creation. He also said that in addition to the sandbox, the World Bank has created a developer community (www.hbng.com/engage) that differentiates Nigeria within Africa and is a tech enthusiast trying to put our country on a world map. He said he is offering like-minded exchanges between homes. An extraordinary innovator.

Interested innovators, developers and other tech enthusiasts can access the sandbox at https://sandbox.hbng.com/.

Get a summary of the continent’s most comprehensive technology news and deliver it to your inbox at 7am on weekdays.

Read next

On Monday, May 31, 2021, Ajua announced that its customer engagement platform, MTN Engauge, is now available on Huawei devices via the Huawei AppGallery. The MTN EnGauge platform was released on the MTN network on March 12, and has since grown to become Google’s seventh-used business application. […]

More from TC

Almentor, a video-based online learning platform for the Middle East and North Africa, has raised $ 6.5 million from the African Fund in a Series B round led by Partech. The startup was founded in 2016 when Ihad Fikry and Ibrahim Kamel decided they needed to meet the learning needs of the MENA region. […]

Just seven months after Jeff Bezos’ $ 30 million round of funding, Chipper Cash raised $ 100 million in a Series C round. The round was led by SVB Capital, the first US company to invest in an African-focused startup. Existing Chipper Cash Investors such as Deciens Capital, Ribbit Capital and Bezos Expeditions […]

Next wave: Nigeria and other real-time payment leader OPay look to raise $ 400 million May 30, 2021 This newsletter provides a weekly detailed analysis of African technology and innovation to serve as a post-pandemic guide. is. Subscribe here and get it directly into your inbox every Sunday at 3pm. WAT Hello Tuesday, Stripe […]

Vodacom Tanzania has partnered with Mdundo to announce the launch of a music bundle available to network subscribers. This bundle gives subscribers access to Mdundo’s premium services, as well as a selection of mixes by top Tanzania DJs. Regarding the Mdundo Mixes bundle, Nguvu Kamando, Head of Value Services (VAS) at Vodacoms, said: […]

Press room details

The Oxford Africa Conference Innovation Fair was held May 28 and 29, 2021 and was attended by a cohort of 11 highly innovative companies based in five African countries. Participants were selected from over 150 applications. The two companies conducted a two-day program, which began with a fireside chat with founder Maya Hogan Famodu. […]

The Unicorn Group has launched the largest incubation campus. Strategically located skyscrapers in Yaba, Lagos set new standards and address the challenges faced by entrepreneurs across Africa. The rise of Africa is a story that generations tell again. Wherever you look, Africans not only unleash value, but innovate and create solutions. […]

The National Identification Number Management Committee has designated a dedicated shop owned by Spectranet 4G LTE as a place for Nigerians to register for a National Identification Number (NIN).Approved Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan […]

On Monday, May 31, 2021, Ajua announced that its customer engagement platform, MTN Engauge, is now available on Huawei devices via the Huawei AppGallery. The MTN EnGauge platform was released on the MTN network on March 12, and has since grown to become Google’s seventh-used business application. […]

GOtv, a nationwide digital terrestrial television operator, has made significant contributions to Nigeria’s digital transition through spectacular infrastructure investments. Often, what comes to mind when people think of digital pay-TV is its expensive nature. GOtv has changed that concept significantly in Nigeria. Nigeria provides family-friendly entertainment and information to millions of people. […]

Lagos, Nigeria. May 26, 2021 – With the recently released Africa Best Brands 2021, TECNO ranks among the top six brands on the African continent for the fifth consecutive year, giving another authoritative recognition of brand leadership in Africa. Shown. Founded in 2011, Brand Africa 100: Africas Best Brands Ranking is the most prestigious […]

OctaFX has brought together two popular bloggers in the culinary studio: comedian Apaokagi Maryam and music video director Abdulazeez Greene. They prepared a special supper for Ramadan called Iftar, comparing the delicacy of cooking and what was rooted in trade. “Ramadan Special” is Nigeria’s first cooking show. […]

Nigeria’s digital financial services ecosystem continues to thrive as new and challenging banks seek to break many of the limitations of traditional banks. Many of these new digital banks are app-based and differentiate themselves by simplifying the process that is the bottleneck of old physical banks.But as the ecosystem continues to thrive with new things […]

TechCabal is a BigCabal Media brand

Copyright © 2013-2021 All rights reserved

Privacy and Terms of Service

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos