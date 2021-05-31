Datamine-inspired NieR Replicant Nintendo Switch Version





NieR replicants may appear on Nintendo Switch. Fans have found a reference to the Nintendo platform in the Steam version of the game file.

According to some in-game files, NieR replicants may appear on Nintendo Switch. Eagle Eye player was data mining NieR Replicantand found mention of the Nintendo Switch version indicating that the game is running at least on Nintendo’s home console / handheld hybrid, but concrete to release the game on the platform It’s unclear if there are any plans.

NieR Replicanthas has been a huge success since it was launched earlier this year. The 2010 title remaster introduced a number of new content that wasn’t available in the main game, introduced new players into the game, and generally further improved the game. Shortly after the acclaimed NieR: Automata, the franchise is steadily expanding its fan base and could soon grow even larger.

Reddit userSkacikPL (viaVGC) found a reference to the Nintendo Switch version of the NieR replicant in the game’s Steam file and focused on the graphical settings. The files are listed for the pre-release console codename “NX”. It’s still unclear if the game will actually see a release on the platform, but the Nintendo Switch version was leaked from Amazon last year. The game may appear on the new Nintendo Switch Pro, which will be released someday, but it could also have been completely canceled if the team wasn’t able to launch and run it in a satisfactory way.

Nintendo Switch has many other great new games, from Doom Eternal to Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, but they tend to be a bit rough on the edge. Perhaps the developer Toylogic can find a way to port the original version of the game to bring some versions of the NieRto Nintendo Switch, but that’s not yet known. Currently, the NieR Replicant works impressively on new consoles with a height of 60 FPS, fast load times, and many other performance upgrades.

Toylogic may not have been keen on compromising the overall quality and vision of the game just to run on the Nintendo Switch. It’s a mystery whether the developers are still working on the game or dumping it completely to move on to other projects, but when NieR Replicantis comes to Nintendo Switch, it won’t be long before fans are sure to notice it. maybe.

