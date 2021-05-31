Forget the camera, the real Google Pixel superpower is the phone – Review Geek





Cameron Summerson

Phone conversations may not be as cool as they used to be, but Google has done a lot to make the calling experience on Pixel devices less terrible. Experimental features such as Call Screening and Assistant’s Hold for Me have radically changed the way we use phones last year or so. I don’t want to live without them now.

I have a young son who needs special help, and as a result I have to answer a lot of calls. Insurance issues, calling a doctor, ordering medicine, and other refills … you understand the idea. The time I’ve spent on the phone over the last 6 years, and the time I’ve put it on hold, can’t be simply exaggerated. When he was first diagnosed (kidney failure-you can read our full story here), I could spend more than 4 hours a day on the phone with the insurance company.

Fortunately, it’s almost gone at that time. mainly. And when I have to deal with something like this, the Pixel 5 has my back.

The call screen is my Jamie-Whammy-Cabamy Cameron Summerson

Most people can enjoy the luxury of not answering calls from unknown numbers, but they don’t know when it will be a doctor / nurse, insurance company, or another important call. So I always have to answer.

Or at least I used it before. Now, thanks to Pixel’s call screen feature, you can get your assistant to do the dirty job of answering calls. If it’s someone I really need to talk to, I can take over. Oh, and what’s the best part? In most cases, the call screen will do the job for the first caller or another unknown number.

So, for example, the first time someone calls me, the call screen will launch automatically. Most often, it’s a spammer and they just hang up. I won’t be warned until I hang up when I want to know if the call is a spam call.

But if it’s the person I need to talk to, they just have to say why they’re calling and not hang up. The phone transcribes what they say and warns me that someone is answering the phone. You can hang up or pick up. great.

And most of the time, the caller seems to understand it. There were few cases where the person who called did not understand that it was a screen, not a voice email. I admit that this was my concern when I first started using this feature, so I’m glad it didn’t matter.

The call screen can’t handle unwanted calls, but I’m the only one who has to make a call. That’s where my other favorite features come in.

“Hold for Me” is the largest dialer function since the dialer function existed. CameronSummerson

A few weeks ago, I called Walgreens, which I always work with, and replenished some of my son’s medicine. Since he is a kid, some of his medicines have to be specially synthesized for someone of his size, so they are done in Dallas, Texas and then shipped to me. I was literally talking to the same pharmacist for years.

But on this occasion we hit a wall. Insurance rejected the claim. I have multiple insurance policies for my son (three to be exact). They were all pointing to others saying they had to pay first. So no one was willing to pay and I had to understand why. I spent about 6 hours on the phone that day. This was because of the medicine he absolutely needed.

As the editor-in-chief of the website you are reading now, I am a pretty busy person. You don’t have to waste time sitting on hold by listening to terrible music on hold or disturbing recorded messages. Enter “Hold for Me:”. A new Google Assistant feature built into Pixel smartphones.

Basically, this allows you to instruct your assistant to take over the hold. The dialer goes silent (no, no music on hold!) And transcribes all the messages it encounters. Then, when a real person answers the call, they immediately notify you that they are using the hold service provided by Google and switch the call.

Combined with a great headphone set, I was able to stay productive over long sessions. Hold for Me is an feature, but it’s not a problem yet. I use it quite often.

If you often have to make a phone call or put a tremendous amount of time on hold, this is a feature you like. I know that. Go to the point where it says it changed my life. And that’s not an exaggeration.

Visual Voicemail Bake-in also makes it very easy to play voicemails directly from your dialer.Cameron Summerson

Call Screening and Hold for Me are my favorite (and most commonly used) Pixel features, but I can’t forget my best friend Visual Voicemail. This is exactly what you are thinking. This is a method to access voice mail directly from the dialer. You no longer have to dial “1” and enter your PIN just to hear that someone is trying to contact you about your car’s extended warranty.

I’m a Cricket user and have been using Cricket’s Visual Voicemail app for years, but it’s clunky and often slow. With VisualVoicemail built into the Pixel 5 dialer, I didn’t have to touch the old app in a few months (maybe longer?).

Now, when I happen to be unable to answer the phone, the caller can just leave a voicemail. You can read and listen to the transcript immediately without leaving the dialer. It’s a small thing, but it’s the details of these little quality of life that really make a difference. At least for me.

I Heart Pixel

These are just a few of my favorite (and most used) Pixel dialer features. I love being able to search for nearby shops in the dialer and make a one-tap call (you can’t do this on any other phone). Alternatively, you can have the caller notify you of the caller ID when someone makes a call. Or the option to put the phone in DND by simply flipping it over. These are all great little features that make a big difference from other phones.

I’ve been a fan of the Pixel for a variety of reasons, including great cameras, first-party software, and quick updates, but I don’t think any of these have had such a significant impact on my life. These may not be game changers for me, as everyone realizes that they don’t spend as much time on the phone as I do. But if you do, yes, yes.

At this point, I can’t imagine using another phone as the main phone. I’m forever grateful to Google for spending time improving the dialer, given that some people are still using their phones as phones.

Because the time spent there saves me and many other people countless times.

