Take innovative steps to spur technological growth

New Jersey has many notable attributes for attracting and retaining innovative companies, but government agencies and industry associations in the tech industry aren’t happy with the status quo. Staying that way means a stagnation in the face of competition, whether regional, domestic, or global. That goes against the meaning of innovation.

Tim Sullivan, CEO of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA), regains New Jersey’s position as a leader in innovation and builds the country’s most diverse and comprehensive innovation ecosystem, which is more powerful and comprehensive for Governor Phil Murphy. It states that it is the center of the vision. A fairer condition.

However, it is important to first discuss the state’s fundamental strengths before the state government and technology industry groups enter into ways to strengthen New Jersey’s innovative ecosystem.

New Jersey has long been a hub for innovation, said Judith Sheft, Secretary-General of the State Science, Innovation and Technology Commission (CSIT). We are home to more than 3,200 successful life sciences companies, including 12 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies. [in the world]..

The state has the highest concentration of scientists and engineers, and is home to more biochemists and biophysicists than any other state. In addition, a network of over 150 prestigious institutions of higher education and a nationally leading public education system will enable companies based here to take advantage of a strong talent pipeline as they grow.

In addition, New Jersey businesses have easy access to New York, Philadelphia, Boston, and Washington, DC, with Sheftthrows in the state’s prime location in the heart of the Northeast Corridor.

Still, these facts and numbers don’t tell the whole story. While the flow of venture capital to New Jersey tech companies has been declining for more than a decade, the state is also a costly place to do business.

According to the National Venture Capital Association (NVCA), venture capital assets managed in New Jersey were only $ 3.3 billion in 2019, compared to $ 60.2 billion in New York. From 2008 to 2019, New Jersey’s assets under management fell by 43%.

The state is currently fighting hard to make up for this investment shortfall.

The recent signing of the New Jersey Economic Recovery Act of 2020 is the New Jersey Innovation Evergreen Fund (NJIEF), a public-private partnership that uses funds raised by auctioning tax credits to invest in New Jersey-based companies. ) Has finally been realized. , Returns flow back to the fund to support additional investments.

NJEDA will raise NJIEF funding in five years by auctioning $ 60 million annually in tax credits to companies registered to do business in New Jersey. Auction bids are valued according to the price and strategic commitment that the bidder makes to support the NJIEF portfolio company. ..

Venture capital investors, professional and institutional investors, can apply for a formal review. Companies that meet NJEDA standards can spend up to $ 10 million annually to invest in companies in innovative industries based in New Jersey. NJEDA returns dividends and return on investment to the fund, making it self-sustaining or evergreen.

According to Aaron Price, president and CEO of TechUnited (formerly New Jersey Tech Council), the Innovation Evergreen Fund shows that the state is investing to work for high-tech companies. I want to see them grow here, and I want big companies to invest in them.

Price, who has worked in the tech community for over 30 years as a serial entrepreneur and founder of the Propelify Innovation Festival, says the state is known for its high taxes and high service costs. However, the Murphy administration believes that tech and innovation are important and has set the right tone that New Jersey should be revisited by the tech community, including start-ups and venture capitalists.

Below is a list of other programs within the Economic Recovery Act that support the growth and development of high-tech start-ups.

The NJ Ignite program helps entrepreneurs to attract and bring together a shared workspace by offsetting the cost of rent. The NJAccelerate program connects startups with major accelerators across the country and provides incentives for companies that have graduated from these programs to be located in the state. The Angel Investor Tax Credit Program provides tax credits to angel investors who support businesses in New Jersey. The tax credit limit has been raised from $ 25 million to $ 35 million and a venture fund reserve has been added. By increasing the annual net operating loss program cap from $ 60 million to $ 75 million, unprofitable tech and biotechnology companies with less than 225 employees will be irrelevant to net operating loss and some R & D tax credits. You can sell it to a profitable company.

In addition to the new and improved program under the Economic Recovery Act, Governor Murphy’s proposed budget includes a $ 10 million allocation to support the creation of black and Latino seed funds. The seed fund is an important step in removing the institutional barriers that prevent black and Latino entrepreneurs and replacing them with accessible resources that meet the unique needs of these innovators, Sullivan said. say.

The director of NJEDA also points to the New Jersey Wind Harbor in South Jersey. This will be the country’s first dedicated Greenfield offshore wind marshalling port. According to Sullivan, New Jersey is rapidly becoming a hub for offshore wind, along with a new monopole manufacturing facility at Paulsboro Port.

TechUnitedsPrice, on the other hand, will not only allow entrepreneurs to take advantage of the connectivity that the organization can provide, but will also receive investment support from TechUnited to help startups grow, preferably the October Propelify event. He states that his organization plans to introduce accelerators. ..

Our investment is probably the first capital that startups and entrepreneurs receive, probably from $ 100,000 to $ 125,000. Participants will experience an educational program with a very prominent demo day to attract investors, he says.

Regarding accelerators, Price says New Jersey isn’t fully serviced. We have great talent, but we are losing it to other markets. In reality, the best founders in the world often jump to top accelerator programs and set up full-time facilities there. I’m not saying that New Jersey needs more than 75 accelerators, but he says he needs some great accelerators.

In other areas, TechUnitedis connects entrepreneurs with large corporations and businesses, for example, through the Better Wellness program with RWJ Barnabas and soon the Better Planet program with the Public Service Enterprise Group. Both programs have a $ 50,000 startup competition, but Price says it’s not just the money to establish a connection.

As an entrepreneur, it’s very difficult to find the right people to get through the doors of big companies. Someone can spend up to a year finding the right executive. According to Price, entrepreneurs can talk to someone within a few weeks.

When asked in what areas the state can do more to further grow its innovation economy, Anthony Cicatiello, chairman of the New Jersey R & D Council, always faces the biggest challenge in visibility. It states that there is. There is an old saying, it’s not enough to do something, you have to be seen doing it. R & D born from corporate and university laboratories and start-up companies will bring about change. We need to tell that incredible story. The story is expensive and difficult to maintain, but it has to be done and directed over the years, he says.

The R & D Council has been deeply involved in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) initiatives for many years, supporting two important STEM education and workforce development initiatives: the New Jersey STEM Pathway Network (NJSPN) and the Governor’s STEM Scholarship. I am.

NJSPN supports six STEM ecosystems across the state and brings together regional, regional, and state-wide STEM stakeholders to develop and implement cradle for careers in high-quality STEM programming. The Governor’s STEM scholarship is recruiting the best and best STEM students in New Jersey with the aim of reducing the brain drain of infamous New Jersey students. We are inspiring the next generation of STEM leaders through this program and our goal is to keep them connected to New Jersey.

Finally, Cicatiellois is pleased that New Jersey civil servants have realized that the state’s research-led economy cannot be taken for granted. He says he needs a cohesive set of policies that allows both federal and state governments to come together. We need to advocate investment in basic research that can be directed to research communities, infrastructure, and government-promising and potential organizations. There is always room for improvement, but success is not cheap.

