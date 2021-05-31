The songbird duet “mute” the musical spirit of the partner to stay in sync





The Plaintail Wren shows neurobiologists that the magic between co-stars scatters sparks as the music-making parts of the brain silence. Credit: Melissa Coleman

Art Garfunkel once described his legendary musical chemistry with Paul Simon: “We meet somewhere in the air through the vocal cords …”. However, a new study on the Ecuadorian songbird duet, the Plain-tailed Wren (Pheugopedius euophrys), provided another song that explains the mysterious connection of a successful duo.

It’s a connection of their minds, and in fact, it happens when each singer mutes the brains of other singers as they adjust their duets.

In a study published in the minutes of the National Academy of Sciences on May 31, a team of researchers studying brain activity singing male and female duets, surprisingly, seeds make songs. We have found that they synchronize their enthusiastic paced duets by interfering with the areas of their partner’s brain as they exchange phrases.

Researchers have found that the auditory feedback exchanged between wrens during an opera-like duet temporarily blocks the motor circuits used to sing with a listening partner, links the pair’s brains, and is seemingly telepathic. He says it helps to coordinate the turnover for performance. This study also provides fresh insights into how humans and other collaborative animals use sensory cues to behave in concert with each other.

Eric Fortune, a neurobiologist and co-author of a study at the New Jersey Institute of Technology’s Department of Life Sciences, said: “These wrens have shown us that for good collaboration, partners need to be’one’through sensory connections. The take-out message is that when we work together well … we will be a single entity with our partners. “

“Think of these birds like jazz singers,” added Melissa Coleman, the corresponding author of the treatise and associate professor of biology at Scripps University. “Duet Wrens plan a rough song structure before singing, but as the song evolves, it needs to receive constant input from the other party and adjust quickly.

“What we found was a set of very active special neurons that coordinate this turntake, but instead, when we listen to each other, those neurons are actually suppressed, believing between the two. It turned out to be the key to adjusting the timing beyond our reach. “

During the duet, activity in the brain region known as “HVC” alternated between the two birds at the same time as the generation of native (self-generated) syllables. In contrast, neurons reduced firing between heterogeneous (other generated) syllables while each bird was listening to its partner’s vocalizations. Credit: Nancy F. Day

For research, the team had to move to the center of Plain Talelen’s music scene in a remote bamboo grove on the slopes of Ecuador’s active volcano Antisana. The team, who camp in the laboratory of the Yanayaku Biological Station, created neurophysiological records while four native lens sang solo and duet songs, and the brains of birds with active neurons specializing in learning and music production. We analyzed the sensorimotor activity of the pre-exercise field.

Recordings often take the form of tightly woven call-and-answer phrases or syllables during a duet turn-take, with bird neurons firing rapidly when a bird produces its own syllables. Showed that it sounds like a singing.

Still, when one Len begins listening to his partner’s syllables sung in a duet, the neurons become quite quiet.

“Suppression can be thought of as acting like a trampoline,” Fortune explained. “When a bird hears a partner’s voice, neurons are suppressed, but when released from that suppression, they react quickly when it’s time to sing, much like they bounce off a trampoline.”

The team then replayed a duet record while the wren was in a sleep-like state, with drugs that affect gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), the major inhibitory neurotransmitter in the wren’s brain. I was anesthetized. The drug changed the activity in the brain from suppression to a burst of activity when Ren listened to his music.

“These mechanisms are shared or similar to what happens in our brain because we are doing the same kind of thing,” Fortune said. “Human beings have similar brain circuits involved in learning and coordinating vocalizations.”

Fortune and Coleman, this result is a disjointed result commonly experienced in fluid music and dance performances, or in today’s video, using sensory cues in the brains of humans and other cooperating animals. A meeting that provides a fresh perspective on how to act in concert with each other from a sense of restraint.

“Recently, if you have an inadequate internet connection during a Zoom, WebEx, or Facetime meeting, you’ll get suppression at all wrong times. Delays affect the sensory information you rely on to time your conversation. “I will,” said Coleman. “I think this study is important for understanding how we interact with the world when trying to take a single action as two performers. We think of these. Like the jazz singing wren, they are tied together for cooperation. ”

Biologists study how remote songbirds in Costa Rica learn a new duet when paired with a new companion. More information: Melissa J. Coleman et al., “Neurophysiological Adjustment of Duet Singing”, PNAS (2021). www.pnas.org/cgi/doi/10.1073/pnas.2018188118 Provided by New Jersey Institute of Technology

Quote: Songbird Duet “mute” partner’s musical spirit to stay in sync (May 31, 2021), May 31, 2021 https://phys.org/news/2021 Obtained from -05-duetting-songbirds-mute-musical-. mind.html

This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos