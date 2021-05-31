Canada faces familiar problems as clean technology funding flows in





Leah Lawrence, CEO of Canada’s Sustainable Development Technology.

Brendan Baden / The Globe and Mail

The surge in demand for sustainable investment has provided record funding for early-stage companies in Canada’s portfolio of clean tech venture capital firms.

Crown Agency CEO said that all of its funding is a lasting struggle for the country’s tech sector to keep its innovations on the border before the company becomes a major employer. He states that he is shining a spotlight on the problem.

Leah Lawrence, CEO of Sustainable Development Technology Canada, says the country needs to develop strategies to keep innovation in the country.

Why Canada’s Clean Tech is forced to sell overseas

Lawrence said in an interview that once the technology has been proven and the company has passed the stage of commercialization, it is often acquired with funding from large companies in the United States and other regions. Part of this is due to the limited size of the Canadian market, which often requires players to have quick access to the export market.

Businesses and governments need to understand how to make clean technology players more valuable on their own. Once that critical mass is obtained, the ecosystem will fall and become self-permanent. Unfortunately, I don’t have a really short answer. She said it was something she was trying to understand now.

One opportunity is agriculture, and established companies need technology to move to businesses that emit less carbon and provide more value. She believes there could be a strong link between bioscience and clean technology to make Canada a hub for regenerative agriculture and other technologies.

As the demand for green innovation grows, it is expected that the focus will be on technology outflows. Ottawa-based SDTC-funded companies have raised $ 1.2 billion from a number of sources so far this year, starting at $ 1.1 billion in 2020 overall. We also expect to raise more money for the rest of the year as we approach technology marketing. Said Lawrence.

As concerns about the impact of COVID-19 spread, this rush to fund technology alongside SDTC weakened in the months of early 2020.

A year before the first pandemic, we started working on businesses. I was really worried that the commercialization of climate technology and the retreat of investment would be a major setback. But we were pleasantly surprised at that, she said.Pandemics brought ESG in some respects [environmental, social and governance] More focused issues.

SDTC is the nation’s largest funder of small and medium-sized clean tech companies and has reached the stage where they can sell their products in collaboration with them. Last week, it announced that it had invested $ 44.3 million in 11 start-ups developing a wide range of technologies from waste management to agriculture. At the end of last year, the federal government recapitalized SDTC for $ 750 million.

Globally, as the coronavirus crisis focused on social vulnerabilities and climate change was considered one of the most imminent, investments in sustainability of all kinds surged. According to Morningstar, capital inflows into sustainable funds doubled in 2020 to US $ 274 billion.

In a groundbreaking report two weeks ago, the International Energy Agency set a roadmap for mobile countries to reach the Paris Agreement’s goal of zero net carbon emissions by 2050. This includes ending spending on new oil and gas projects and shifting to alternative modes of transportation such as large-scale renewable technologies and electric vehicles.

Canadian technology has become a major beneficiary due to the surge in ESG investment, venture capital, private equity and initial public offerings.

Canada’s clean tech sector is fine with innovation, but the big risk is that it can scale up fast enough to meet the needs of society. Enterprises cannot assess the full environmental benefits and potential economic benefits until the technology is large enough to be commercialized. Lawrence’s organization has been working with portfolio companies for three to five years to help portfolio companies get there.

Some start-ups are funded by large companies looking for solutions to their emissions problems. For example, Suncor Energy Inc. announced in March that Vancouver-based Svante Inc, which is developing carbon capture technology. Invested in.

Lawrence said the secret is to build relationships that allow smaller players to focus on development and maintain autonomy within the organization of much larger companies without getting lost.

On the contrary, she said, large companies want to systematize as soon as possible to achieve super-efficiency and do not necessarily know how to work with small companies. I think that’s the biggest overall challenge, no matter what the sustainability problem, how to get the most out of both.

Among the new SDTC-funded start-ups, Terramera Inc. And Ecoation are in the field of agriculture. Molding precision parts, QEA Tech Inc. And Optel Group are using energy. Flyscan Systems Inc. Is performing pipeline leak detection. Lorama Group Inc. And Pyrogenesis Canada Inc. Is developing chemical products. Hydrogen optimization lies in the development of the electrolysis process of water. Axine Water Technologies Inc. Is treating wastewater. And Environmental Material Science Inc. Is repairing the environment.

