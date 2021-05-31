Keith Guerin: Oshley wants a multi-year tax freeze to freeze competitors in the mayor’s competition





Prior to his serving as city council member, local entrepreneur Michael Oshry was probably best known as the co-founder of Firma, a company specializing in commercial currency exchange.

Currently, the currency that Oshley is interested in is political capital, but even nowadays Oshley is still focusing on trade. Specifically, he hopes that the pledge to curb the extension of city taxes can be exchanged for a vote that drives him to the mayor’s office.

I’m not a financial hawk. I am interested in spending money properly. Oshley told me in a recent exclusive interview that it’s time to tighten our belt a bit because the world is there.

His suggestion is that tightening the belt will freeze property taxes in 2022 and reduce taxes by at least 1% in 2023. Then, in the third and fourth years of the plan, the lower tax rate will freeze further taxes. But only if the state and federal governments have begun to step up funding.

Article content

Mr. Oshley is more optimistic about this outlook than I have, spending a lot of time on relationships that he thinks have become sour in the last few years and paying for what they need to pay. He said he was going to make sure that he was.

The mathematics here is eye-catching. Given that the city has already begun a tax freeze in response to last year’s and this year’s pandemics, future Oshries plans could mean the sixth consecutive year without an increase.

When I heard the proposal, I couldn’t help but remember the last series of tax freezes enacted by the city in the 1990s. It was politically talkative at the time, but it was later due to the freeze that the city lags behind infrastructure and services.

Mr. Oshley argues that this pattern will not be repeated because he believes that the city in 2021 is a much larger institution in which many unnecessary spending is bound in non-core areas. ..

The details will be revealed later, he said, which is not a secret, but complains about municipal involvement in areas such as land development, certain social welfare and other initiatives. ..

The city is chasing the rainbow everywhere.

But if Oshley wants to shrink the municipal business, how could that impact the significant need to grow Edmonton’s business?

Again, he said, the role of cities is often less, in that it should focus on unleashing the private sector.

As an example, he shared another platform pledge with me: to quickly track the development of Rossdale. And by tracking quickly, he really means that something will eventually happen after years of inertia.

Rather than talking about condos, Mr. Oshley is the type that takes people to riverfronts and old power plant buildings, guided by the private sector, where everything is unleashed, including restaurants, markets, and innovation hubs. He said he was talking about his business.

He said the city might use profits from the sale of suburban land, or community revitalization taxes, to pay for the necessary public development.

Edmonton now feels that he needs a mayor of economic recovery more than a mayor of social policy, and these two proposals will certainly put Oshley in that category.

However, 54-year-old entrepreneurs are sensitive to the idea of ​​ignoring social issues. His family history includes Jewish grandparents who fled the Nazis in the 1930s and parents who left apartheid in South Africa when he was eight.

That’s why issues such as racism, poverty and climate change are important to him, he says. He feels that the city spends a lot of time talking and studying, not acting.

Of course, as mayor, Oshley will need the approval of his colleagues in Congress. It raises the question of his leadership style and the potential for exacerbation in government traps.

With his own approval, he was frustrated during the four years in the council and decided not to seek re-election for a decision that sacrificed recognition of a precious name, but I wonder why this time is different. Is it?

In response, he said: It is important for the mayor to get as much as he can from the members of the council, and people’s previous experience is an asset. When I was there, it wasn’t an atmosphere where the talent of the whole team was being used.

Make it by what you do.

Couns are sold at Oshley. Michael Walters, who was considered a candidate for mayor at one point, decided not to return to the council. He is one of the coordinators of the Oshrys campaign.

According to Walters, we need a truly business-friendly, progressive mayor. Michael is the epitome of the right leader so far. Successful, experienced and humble. Action rather than big talk.

I think Oshries’ financial plans are popular with real estate owners (quite consistent voters), but some of the mayoral candidates could start racing to the bottom trying to outperform each other in tax and spending cuts. I am worried that there may be.

He also suspects that he has expressed dangerous optimism in several respects, especially in his belief in avoiding fighting states and unions and avoiding the complexity of certain social issues. I will.

Perhaps unavoidable, spending cuts will still be painful. Over time, it will become clear whether Oshris’ vision is the type of exchange that voters are willing to make.

[email protected]

twitter.com/keithgerein

