Halo Infinite E3 2021: What we want to see





Undoubtedly, Microsoft and 343 Industries are paying attention to Halo Infinite at the Xbox E32021 event on June 13, but 343 Industries has a long tech update, new weapon images, and a detailed screen of graphic updates added to the game. Offering shots. Fans haven’t seen the game in action for the last few months since the controversial E3 2020 gameplay was revealed.

It’s important for Microsoft and 343 Industries to show how special Halo Infinite is during the E32021, as the game has been postponed to fall 2021 and is one of the biggest first-party exclusive releases soon in the Xbox ecosystem. is. We want to see the most from the games at the show.

Halo Infinite graphics improvements and raytracing

Source: 343 Industries

Above all, it’s important that Halo Infinite knocks it out of this E3 presentation department park. The Xbox Series X is the most advanced console available, but few titles actually showcase its hardware. As Microsoft’s largest 2021 first party exclusively for the Xbox, Halo Infinite must be a game that shows the world what the console can really do.

Another reason Halo Infinite wants to show a powerful visual show is that there’s still a lot of hope for official gameplay release from E3 2020 in this category. In the demo, the game lights were significantly flat, and quite a few objects in the environment also suffered from pop-in issues. 343 Industries shows off the improvements made to the game in its monthly Inside Infinite article, but with one screenshot and another gameplay. It’s important for Microsoft and 343 Industries to regain fan confidence in Halo Infinite’s visual representation.

It would be great to see the game being played with ray tracing enabled. Ray tracing support is one of the defining features of the Xbox Series X and S consoles, and Halo Infinite initially planned to get a ray tracing patch before the release was delayed. So I’m hoping it will actually work with this E3. We also expect Microsoft to announce that this feature will be available when the game is released in the fall of 2021.

Halo Infinite open world gameplay

Source: 343 Industries

Next, I would like to see more of Halo Infinite’s open world style campaign gameplay. The original gameplay release showed that it would take a few seconds for the player to figure out where to go on the map, but that alone made the rest of the presentation look like a normal Halo level. It was. This time around, we hope that Halo Infinite’s open world system will work even better.

343 Industries needs to show the difference between Halo Infinite and its predecessor.

Halo Infinite has many opportunities for changing time zones, optional secondary goals in world space, dynamic enemy patrols, and for players to use their equipment creatively in a non-linear environment. We know. These systems sound cool, but fans need to be able to see them in action at E3 and understand what to expect from Halo Infinite’s non-linear campaign gameplay. 343 Industries can (and should) cover a few things towards the release of the game, but gameplay hasn’t been shown so far, so developers are Halo Infinite and its. I think we need to show more of the difference from our predecessor.

Halo Infinite multiplayer mode and gameplay

Source: Xbox Game Studios

We also want to focus on Halo Infinite’s multiplayer, paying particular attention to both mode and gameplay. Halo 5: Guardians are fans of Halo because they focus on the lack of multiplayer mode at launch and the “advanced mobility” gameplay that has reduced the overall impact of weapons and vehicle sandboxes. I received a lot of criticism from the base. The E3, 343 Industries, Halo Infinite has as many modes at release as the old Halo games, and its multiplayer design adheres to the sandbox-focused identity of the series. Must be shown.

When multiplayer checks these two boxes, it is more likely to be a global hit. This is because Halo Infinite’s multiplayer has been confirmed to support 120 FPS and play for free. Games such as Fortnite, Valorant, and Apex Legends have proven how successful free-play models have been in recent years, with 120 FPS support making Halo Infinite suitable for competitive gameplay and esports tournaments. Means.

Halo Infinite Progression System and Customization

Source: 343 Industries

It’s also great to see Halo Infinite’s progress and player customization system on E3. 343 Industries explained how the game’s “coating” works at a basic level, revealing some of Halo Infinite’s armor coatings, weapon coatings, and charms, but actually making money. There are still many unclear points about how to get it. These rewards. Can players earn XP by completing matches and challenges like Halo: The Master Chief Collection (MCC) and unlocking new armor and coatings? Or does 343 Industries use a completely different type of system?

I would like to know more about how Halo Infinite allows players to express themselves.

In addition, we would like to see a more in-depth survey of customization systems that players can use to express themselves in the game. Can I change the coating on individual armor? Does the coating have sub-options for those who want to fine-tune their appearance? I know there are weapon charms, but do you also have armor and vehicle charms and decorations? These are the types of questions we would like you to answer.

Halo Infinite Forge Mode and its new features

Source: Alexander Henry The Halo Infinite gameplay demo has been remade in Halo 5’s Forge mode by talented Forger Alexander Henry.

Finally, let’s take a look at Halo Infinite’s Forge mode on E3. Since its debut in Halo 3, Forge-level editors have become a staple of the series and have been significantly improved with each new release. The latest version of Forge in Halo 5 includes a variety of objects to use, basic terrain editing, the ability to change map weather and skyboxes, and even scripting capabilities. Fans have taken advantage of this to create complex and detailed custom maps for several Halo game modes, both official and custom. Some fans have used Forge’s creative potential abstractly to complete cool projects such as recreating Halo Infinite’s gameplay demos and in-game replicas of current and latest-generation Xbox consoles. I will.

With Halo Infinite, we hope 343 Industries will make further progress towards Forge mode. That means advanced terrain editing, the ability to spawn AI enemies with custom Firefight map timers, and other scripting options. These types of features help the community create fun custom maps for years to come.

Your thoughts

What do you want to see from Halo Infinite during the Xbox E32021 show? Please let me know. Halo Infinite will be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One consoles, and Windows 10 PCs in the fall of 2021 (may be late November, according to voice actor accounts). According to a pre-order from Best Buy, the full price of the campaign is $ 60.

It is highly recommended to check the MCC while waiting for Infinite to arrive. This is because all shooters prior to Xbox One Halo are bundled at an affordable price. The value of MCC is amazing and has become one of the best shooters on Xbox One.

