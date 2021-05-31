Innovative digitization for a better society





Digitization is one of the most important paths for social welfare. Therefore, Denmark can be regarded as a world champion in digital life sciences.

The country’s position as a digital pioneer contributes to Denmark’s exports and foreign investment in the innovation and technology sectors.

Robotics, digital know-how, and life sciences are the keys to a safer technological future that provides solutions to the world’s largest challenges against the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Innovating a better life is Denmark’s main vision, as stated in Denmark’s Digital Healthcare Strategy. With Europe’s most wirelessly connected elderly society (DESI 2020), Denmark is a research institute for the dissemination of digital healthcare and life sciences.

In terms of being a digital hub, it’s not just commercial interests that are being practiced. For Denmark, it is important that this accelerated technological development supports and supports the integrity of democratic values, human rights and social models based on the welfare of all.

In this context, technology needs to contribute to a more responsive, better, healthier and more meaningful life and help humanity solve common global challenges in the 21st century.

While this digital era creates enormous opportunities for cross-border economic growth, sustainable development and innovative solutions, it also presents new challenges.

Strategic framework

As one of the most digitized democracy in the world, Denmark launched a digital health strategy applicable from 2018 to 2022. Titled A Coherent and Trustworthy Health Network for All, this action plan ensures that Denmark continues to lead the way in technology solutions that support digital healthcare collaboration for all patients.

In addition, this strategy aims to encourage ethical behavior, democratic values ​​and human rights.

Similarly, the Danish Government will have a life to contribute to improving the entire life sciences value chain from research to commercialization within the next few months, based on international cooperation aimed at equal access to technology solutions. Start your science strategy.

Denmark did not become a digital pioneer in a day. In the pre-tech era, Denmark took the necessary steps to become Europe’s most digital country.

Digitization has become an important part of the modernization and creation of the more efficient public sector. Deep-rooted trust among citizens, businesses and governments has created productivity and growth in the private sector.

This development has become an important element of digitization. In fact, very few projects are being handled independently by the government today.

The government’s focus on digital diplomacy in diplomacy is also well known in this context.

In 2017, Denmark became the first country to appoint a technical ambassador to represent Denmark’s interests before companies such as Microsoft, Apple, Facebook and Google.

To build a future of responsible democratic and safe technology that provides solutions to the world’s largest challenges, the Danish government launched the Danish Technology Diplomacy Strategy 2021-2023 this year.

Denmark’s technology strategy, based on responsibility, democracy and security, promotes credible engagement with all international stakeholders.

artificial intelligence

Despite suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic, all countries still face critical healthcare and industry issues. To seek a joint solution, we need to reach out across national borders.

The overall purpose of a working solution in Denmark is based on remote care. Danish health professionals have been working tirelessly to keep patients away from hospitals.

With the increasing use of advanced video counseling, digital solutions are creating sustainable communication between healthcare providers and patients.

Danish authorities believe that it is imperative to prioritize the provision of medical care. The Danish healthcare system benefits from this new technology to help healthcare providers make the best possible decisions and bring only the most ill patients to hospitals.

Denmark relies heavily on artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics to ensure a safe environment free of risk of infection and to use precision medicine to maintain people’s health.

For example, during a pandemic, we’ve seen how UVD robots helped facilities around the world against pollution by using UV lights to kill viruses in places such as operating rooms.

This technology is attracting attention not only from hospitals, but also from non-medical facilities in more than 70 countries, including airports, schools and offices.

In another example, the Danish collaborative robot (Cobot), which is proudly produced in Turkey, has helped many companies and industries ensure a safer working environment.

Universal Robots invented the technology of cobot arms, enabling a wide variety of applications with incredible flexibility and easy integration into existing production environments around the world.

Despite the pace of digitalization, Denmark still needs to gain new insights from international stakeholders. In fact, the combination of different perspectives from different subsectors and digital solutions can provide a more lasting and qualified solution for improving social well-being.

Bilateral cooperation

Denmark has an advanced and high-tech ecosystem in the fields of robotics and drones. This knowledge makes the country an interesting playground, especially for the development of intelligent robotics, drones and automation solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), businesses and other commercial organizations.

Robotics is one of Denmark’s fastest growing industries, consisting of 290 companies nationwide. The digital sector, which creates digital intelligence for the global market, creates over $ 1.8 billion in jobs and annual exports. Today, the industry employs more than 80,000 full-time employees, including sub-suppliers.

Odense Robotics is home to several unicorns as Europe’s only gold-certified robotics cluster, leveraging years of R & D. For this reason, Denmark has great potential to explore, especially in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) No. 17 Goal Partnership.

Denmark has a lot of experience and know-how in medical technology and science. Admiring Turkey’s digital transformation, Danish stakeholders can contribute to the process. By participating in bilateral cooperation in these areas, Denmark can add significant value to Turkey’s industry and national economy.

Turkey’s Danish Trade Council is ready to help build a bilateral business partnership between Denmark and Turkey. We believe that such international cooperation will further strengthen the ties between Turkey and Denmark and promote the well-being of all SDGs compliant people. Finally, we hope that such an initiative will accelerate the growth of digital ecospheres in both countries.

* Danish Ambassador to Ankara

