Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision are exclusive to Xbox for 2 years





The Xbox Series X | S has been taking advantage of Dolby Atmos' 3D audio capabilities since its release in November 2020.

The PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch consoles seem to have to wait a bit longer before the Dolby system is available. Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision will be exclusive to the Xbox for the next two years, according to a post on the French Xbox Wire blog. This is big news for Xbox users, as Dolby’s system provides some of the best visuals and audio available for the game.

The Xbox Series X | S has been using Dolby Atmos’ 3D audio capabilities since its release in November 2020. This allows Xbox players to experience Dolby’s 3D sound generation through the surround sound system and create games such as the Cold War and Resident Evil Village. It’s more immersive. Of course, to enjoy the experience Dolby Atmos offers to Xbox, players must either pay a license fee of $ 15 or purchase a popular Xbox wireless headset that gives them free access to Atmos until September.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Microsoft was testing support for Dolby Vision on its system. Currently, this support is only available to Alpha members within the Xbox Insider Program. The program will provide members with a preview build of upcoming Xbox content and features before it’s released to the public. Alpha Level is an invitation-only section of the program that receives specific builds and content faster than all members.

Dolby Vision is an HDR format that provides games with full spectrum visuals. The system is said to maximize the potential of the screen in order to provide users with the most realistic and realistic visuals the game can produce. The brightness, depth, contrast and color of the Dolby Vision system far exceeds that of traditional HDR. To take advantage of these visuals, the player must have a Dolby Vision compatible TV. This is on many 4K TVs today. Dolby Vision is currently only available to Insider Program users, but will be available to all Xbox users before the end of the year.

Of course, there is no guarantee that Dolby Services will move to other consoles at the end of the two-year monopoly period.

