How to hide people, pets, dates and certain creation types in Google Photos memory

Google Photos not only provides a convenient way to store all your photos in one place, but also a very useful tool for viewing and organizing your photos. Memories are a great way to automatically curate your past, and Google continues to flesh it out in more and more collections. However, not all images that snap are always what you want to revisit. Thankfully, Photos sympathizes with this. In this tutorial, we’ll look at all the different old and new ways you can hide or disable photos in the Photos app so they aren’t highlighted.

Hide AI-generated works

Of the photo[思い出]To access the section settings, open the app, tap the display image in the upper right, then[写真の設定]>[思い出]You need to go to. Once there, you’ll see all the different controls on the content type.

The first thing to pick up[詳細]The section. You can hide the work generated by AI from your memory. They include animations, movie photos, color pops, collages, and stylized photos. This will ensure that the highlights will only include the photos you snapped and uploaded to the service, not the myriad of works that are automatically created from them.

Hide people and pets

Moving on to photos, the option you’re most interested in is the ability to hide certain people or pets. There are many reasons, such as those who have lost contact, pets who are currently bound and taking a nap in a better place, dead relatives / friends who still have fresh memories, but the practice is the same.[思い出]In the settings of[人とペットを非表示]Select to quickly tap to hide any face. However, keep in mind that this applies not only to the “memories” section, but also to creation and search.

In the first screenshot below, you can see that I’m hiding the dog oak I was raising towards the center. In other words, the oak photo will not be displayed in memory,[検索]Of tabs[人とペット]Her face is no longer accessible from the section, searching for her name gives no results, and the photo shows nothing. A new work with her on it. Her snaps are still in my gallery and the album I added them to, but don’t inadvertently pop up elsewhere.

In the second screenshot, you can see that the photo already automatically hides many faces and wasn’t considered important enough to me. They are either statues, poster faces, or passers-by or nearby people who inadvertently snapped while I was taking a picture of something or someone else. Obviously, you don’t want to see them in the highlights, but if you want to re-enable one of the special ones, you can scroll down all the faces and find them down.

Hide specific dates

Not only can you hide your face, but you can also completely fill in the memories of a particular date.Same setting[メモリ]In the section[日付を非表示]>[日付を追加]Tap. You can select multiple time periods, from one day to several months, or even years.

Images taken during the day that fall under these exclusions will not be highlighted.For example, after hiding photos in August 2016, 2019, 2020,[思い出]The section only shows photos from 2 years (2018), 3 years (2017), and 5 years (2015).

Disable some or all memory

The memory settings page has another section called Memory of Interest. When opened, you can choose the type of souvenir you want to see. The theme images of the previous year, recent moments, specific people, places, things, etc.You can turn them off individually, but if you switch them all, you’ll see in the photo[思い出]The side effect is that the section is completely disabled. This is an option if you don’t want to be notified of anything unless you are actively browsing your photo library.

With these simple settings, you can control which photos are displayed for your memories and prevent the app from rekindling unwanted issues and bad souvenirs. Hopefully, places and things will soon be added to the exclusions, allowing you to disable photos associated with a particular place, item, food, etc.

