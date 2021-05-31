This new ransomware targets unpatched Microsoft Exchange servers





Cybersecurity researchers have unprecedented types of Windows ransomware that can compromise unpatched Microsoft Exchange email servers and break into the network of US-based hospitality businesses. I witnessed it.

In a detailed post, Sophos analysts revealed that ransomware written in the Go programming language calls itself Epsilon Red.

Sophos believes that at least one of the victims of Epsilon Red paid 4.29 BTC, or about $ 210,000, on May 15 based on the cryptocurrency address provided by the attacker.

TechRadar needs you!

Readers are considering how to use a VPN to create detailed reports for the future. Please let us know your opinion in the questionnaire below. It doesn’t take more than 60 seconds of your time.

>> Click here to start the survey in a new window

It seems that the first attacker to break into the enterprise network was an enterprise Microsoft Exchange server. It’s not clear if this was enabled by the ProxyLogon exploit or another vulnerability, but the root cause is likely to be an unpatched server, said Sophos Principal Investigator Andrew Brandt.

Powershell ransomware

Once Epsilon Red is installed on your machine, it uses Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) to install other software on any machine in your network that you can access from your Exchange server.

Sophos shares that during an attack an attacker launches a series of PowerShell scripts to prepare the attacked machine for ultimate ransomware. This includes, for example, removing the Volume Shadow Copy so that the encrypted machine cannot be restored before the actual ransomware itself is finally delivered and started.

The ransomware itself is very small and only actually encrypts the file. This is because the PowerShell script performs all other aspects of the attack.

Researchers note that the ransomware executable contains code taken from an open source project called godirwalk to scan the drive and compile it into a list.

Perhaps the strangest aspect of the whole campaign is that the Epsilon Reds ransom notes are a bit grammatically sophisticated to make sense for native English speakers, but the threat actors behind the REvil ransomware. It’s very similar to what was dropped by.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos