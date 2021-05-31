Use these options to export Google Photos to iCloud Photos





After releasing free unlimited storage in 2015 and marketing services related to its key features, Google Photos has become a popular option for Apple users as well. But things are changing as the company announced last fall that free unlimited storage will end on June 1. Read how to export Google Photos to iCloud Photos.

Instead of free unlimited storage, the 15 GB limit applies to photos and videos added after June 1, 2021. Therefore, previously added content is kept safe. However, this will encourage some Apple users to rethink their photography strategy and consider the Apple One bundle.

As Google Photos moves to the new 15GB limit, Amazon is one of the last to offer free unlimited photo storage (for Prime members, but the free tier limits video to 5GB).

For paid plans, Google One storage costs $ 2 / month for 100GB, $ 3 / month for 200GB, and $ 10 / month for 2TB. There is also an annual payment option of $ 20 / $ 30 / $ 100 to save cash.

However, if you’re investing in the Apple ecosystem, upgrading your iCloud storage may be a better option. The price of iCloud storage itself is $ 1 / month for 50GB, $ 3 / month for 200GB, and $ 10 / month for 2TB.

However, if you use other services such as Apple Music, Apple Arcade, News +, TV +, you may want to consider an Apple One bundle that includes iCloud storage to save money.

How to export Google Photos to iCloud Photos How to download Google Photos Library Option 1 – Download all Google Photos at once You can visit takeout.google.com to download a complete copy of Google Photos Library.To export photos / video on the right[すべて選択解除]Click Scroll or swipe down to select the checkbox next to Google Photos Go to bottom[次のステップ]Select Select export settings such as frequency, file type, size, etc. Click or[エクスポートを作成]Tap. When the request is submitted,[エクスポートの進行状況]A message is displayed (depending on the size of the library, the process may take “hours or days”). Look for emails from Google and check them You can also leave the page open when you’re ready and you’ll see a “Download” button when you’re ready to export

It looks like this:

Option 2 – Great for downloading specific Google Photos content

Alternatively, you can download photos and videos by visiting photos.google.com on any computer, or by accessing the Google Photos app on your iPhone, iPad, or another device. This option is useful when exporting a limited number of photos / videos.

Mac / PC on the web

On the web, go to photos.google.com and log in if you haven’t already logged in. Hover over the photo and click the circular check icon in the upper left corner of the image. You can select all by selecting the photo in the upper left of the library. Shift scroll / swipe down to the bottom of the library and select the last image / video. Download using the keyboard shortcut Shift + D, or “Download” using the vertical 3-dot icon in the upper right corner

Google Photos iOS App

Open the Google Photos app on your iPhone or iPad Press and hold a photo to select it, then drag and drag to select a lot of photos / videos, or use the circle icon to select content by date range Select “Share to …” below the top (square with the up arrow). You can now AirDrop your photos / videos or send them to an email. How to import to iCloud Photos

Now that you have the photos / videos you want to export from Google, here’s how to get them into iCloud Photos.

For Mac Open the Photo app on your Mac. You can drag and drop either a takeaway completely downloaded from Google Photos, or a folder in a folder manually downloaded from photos.google.com or the app.In the top menu bar[写真]Click.Of the screen[設定]>[iCloud]>[iCloudフォト]Make sure the box is checked so that everything syncs with your iPhone and iPad (on these devices)[設定]>[フォト]>[iCloudフォト]You can check it by moving to)

Another option, depending on the number of photos / videos, is to AirDrop from your Mac to your iPhone or iPad with iCloud Photos turned on. From your Mac, select a photo> right click> share> AirDrop.

On the web Go to icloud.com on the web and log in Select your photo Click the cloud icon with the up arrow to upload your photo Google Photos Takeout Export mechanism imports everything from your download You can’t (separate everything) to move your photos / videos to different folders by date), so you’ll have to move them manually to import via icloud.com. Alternatively, it may be best to use the photo app options above. Read more 9to5Mac Tutorial:

