Ethereum was “MySpace in front of Facebook” and Bitcoin won as “Google”





Bitcoin (BTC) is at risk of a reversal from Ethereum (ETH), and mainstream media claims that the well-known FUD fears, uncertainties and suspicions are once again in the limelight. I will.

Old debates have resurfaced as BTC / USD continues to fall below $ 40,000, but major investors are fighting back.

Bloomberg: ETH “is likely to exceed Bitcoin”

In an article on May 31, Bloomberg cited several sources claiming that Ether would overtake Bitcoin as the world’s cryptocurrency in the future.

Tegan Kline, co-founder of blockchain company Edge & Node, said in a publication that Ethereum is so good at innovation and developer interest that the biggest altcoin is likely to surpass Bitcoin at some point in the future. Told.

Another executive added that Ethereum has a better growth story.

The debate is nothing new and has emerged regularly through the existence of Ethereum. Recent major upgrades to the Ethereum network have maintained that profile, with ETH surpassing Bitcoin over the past year to form the backbone of the decentralized finance (DeFi) phenomenon.

ETH / BTC has been losing in a row for a long time, but reached the highest exchange rate in the first three years of this month.

ETH has also succeeded in maintaining more price increases than recent Bitcoin. As Cointelegraph reported, the major moving averages of ETH / USD remained, but BTC / USD was unable to regain the “line in the sand”.

ETH / BTC 1 week candlestick chart (bit stamp).Source: TradingView Druckenmiller compares Ethereum and MySpace

But for all of its impressive performance, it makes no sense to claim that Ethereum will replace Bitcoin, and many claim it, not just sticking to Bitcoin’s advocates.

The only flipping happening this year pic.twitter.com/cY0necJ3GM

William Clemente III (@WClementeIII) May 29, 2021

In an interview with The Hustle last week, billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller has become the latest non-technologist to cast doubt on Bitcoin’s retention of power.

I think BTC has won the value game store because its brand has been around for 13-14 years and supply is limited.

Will it be money? I dont know. I’m sure it’s been a good copy of it last year or two.

For Drakken Miller, Ethereum is for Bitcoin, and My Space is for Google.

I’m a little more skeptical about whether it can hold that position. He continued, reminding me of MySpace a bit before Facebook.

Or maybe Yahoo before Google came out. Google wasn’t much faster than Yahoo, but it didn’t have to be. All you need is a little faster and the rest is history.

Technically, some have long pointed out that Bitcoin and Ethereum have little in common. The finite supply of Bitcoin and its long-standing resistance to attacks put it in a league different from other cryptocurrencies, and comparing it to another is a comparison of apples and oranges.

I generally think that all other digital currencies don’t really compete with Bitcoin and aren’t quite like Bitcoin. Bitcoin Standard author Saifedean Ammous told Unchained Podcast in August 2017.

I think their real competition, if generous, is Amazon Web Services and these kinds of platforms.







