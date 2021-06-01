Best add-on for WoW Classic TBC (The Burning Crusade)





Add-ons and World of Warcraft have been closely linked these days, and this is the case with WoW Classic TBC (The Burning Crusade). Almost 10 years ago, add-ons became an important part of WoW players because they were too convenient to maintain. After all these years, both World of Warcraft and Classic retailers have been able to find and use thousands from the Curse website. However, the number of them is so large that it can be difficult to actually find the “essential” ones. We are aware of this and will introduce you to the best add-ons available in WoW Classic TBC (The Burning Crusade).

WoW Classic TBC (The Burning Crusade) Questie’s Best Add-on

Without a doubt, it’s the best companion you can have when leveling outland. You don’t need to read a one-line dialog to run the quest to keep track of the quest’s goals and NPC locations. But for anyone interested in WoW folklore, you might end up doing this anyway.

Details-Damage meter

One of the oldest lightweight add-ons ever created. Others may have done the same and stood up first, but Details has earned its place as the best of them. It’s an add-on that shows the damage of the entire party, so you can manage the damage output as needed.

Deadly boss remodeling

Considered to be the most valuable add-on out there, Deadly Boss Mods is something every raider needs to have. DBM is a fairly obligatory addition for anyone planning a raid, informing them of all the dangerous abilities that enemy bosses do, what to do to avoid them, and more. It is highly customizable.

Atlas Loot

There may be an in-game journal for this feature, but many years ago there was no such thing in-game. So you can track down why you need AtlasLoot, from dungeons, raids, etc. and track all the loot you want to cultivate. It also implements some additional features, so feel free to play around with it.

Auctioneer

This add-on can actually be skipped by those who don’t confuse the auction house too much, but it’s actually invaluable to those who do. The UI for this feature is old and junk, so Auctionator will turn it into a real state and provide a ton of additional details for the best sale / purchase. If you plan to make some money, it will be your go-to add-on.

Honorable Mention

ElvUI – Change WoWUI and the entire interface to a more modern look.Very customizable weak aura – customize skills, abilities, and other macros to your liking (for PvP) – track enemy CD and CC abilities so you know when to go all the way GatherMate 2 – TBC focuses on profession and gathers friends Greatly helps everyone

After a while searching through a very extensive list of add-ons, you’ll find a lot of ones that aren’t included here, but that are very suitable for your playstyle. As mentioned here, don’t be afraid to experiment. As you progress with WoWClassicTBC (The Burning Crusade), you will always need add-ons to boost you and make your life easier.

WoW Classic TBC (The Burning Crusade) is available on your PC via Blizzard’s Battle.net client. Check out this guide for more game-related content.

-Updated on this article: May 31, 2021

