18th Century Cemetery Found in Caribbean Plantations | Photo WGN Radio 720





An 18th-century burial site was found on a former sugar plantation on Sint Eustatius Island in the Caribbean Sea, the Netherlands, officials said Monday. ..

To date, 48 skeletons have been found on-site, most of them male, but some women and toddlers, according to government officials.

Alexander Hinton, director of the St. Eustatius Archaeological Research Center, said more relics are in the tombs of the former Golden Rock Plantation.

“The number of people buried here is projected to exceed the burial site found at the Newton Plantation in Barbados, where 104 enslaved Africans were excavated. This has been done in the Caribbean so far. What has been said is that this is one of the largest sites of this kind discovered in, “she said.

Authorities said the location was found while archaeologists were investigating the location needed to expand the airport.

“We knew that archaeological discoveries could be made in the area, but the cemetery exceeded all expectations,” Hinton said.

Hinton said the tombs were most likely to contain the bodies of enslaved people, given their proximity to previous plantations.

“The first analysis shows that these are of African descent,” she said. “So far, we have found two individuals who have performed orthodontics in West Africa. Normally, plantation owners did not allow enslaved people to do this. Therefore, these. Individuals are probably the first generation of enslaved people shipped to St. Eustatius Island.

Experts from several universities around the world analyze the bodies to learn more about the lives of buried individuals.

Hinton said the University of Leiden in the Netherlands will perform a “stable isotope analysis” to determine people’s diet and whether they were born on the island. Harvard University will perform DNA analysis to identify people’s hometowns, and Northumbria University in the United Kingdom will conduct protein research to identify the diseases they may be suffering from.

One of the most important achievements of this study is a more complete understanding of the life of Caribbean slaves. Much of what is known about their lives comes from the writings of powerful people such as colonial managers and plant owners, and is a source of biased and incomplete information.

Located in the northeastern part of the Caribbean Sea, St. Eustatius was colonized by the Dutch in 1636 and became an important transit port for regional trade in sugar and slaves from West Africa.

Source Link 18th Century Cemetery Found in Caribbean Plantations | Photo WGN Radio 720

