Xbox has a two-year console dedicated to Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Xbox will have exclusive rights to Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for the next two years. The Xbox Wire post has been deleted.

Yesterday, the post was up and quickly deleted, but not before Google Cache was able to record pages for posterity.

“The Xbox Series X | S has been compatible with Dolby Atmos since its release, and Dolby Vision will be available on these consoles in 2021. Both technologies will remain dedicated to the Xbox ecosystem for two years,” said the French post. I’m reading a translated version of. “But what does this really mean for players? If you didn’t have the opportunity to try these technologies yourself, you might be a little absent-minded. So these visual and acoustic criteria Let’s take a look. It really changes the gaming experience. “

If you don’t know the answer to the question raised, Dolby Vision is the company’s own version of HDR, which allows you to place an optional metadata layer in your visual stream. According to the post, “Dolby Vision offers impressive brightness, contrast, color and depth beyond traditional HDR. Bright areas are up to 40 times deeper and black levels are 10 times deeper. In the game. , The most explosive action. Scenes such as moments that induce anxiety in the dark sublimate. “

Dolby Atmos provides 3D spatial sound … and like Dolby Vision, it costs you. Microsoft’s Xbox wireless headset is currently bundled with a trial version of Dolby Atmos that will last until the end of September.

It’s unclear why Microsoft published the article and pulled it, but I’ll let you know when it’s available.

