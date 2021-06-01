Poll: Want a perforated camera or a notched iPhone?





We’re mostly familiar with the notch at the top of the iPhone screen, which houses the front camera, Face ID sensor, top speaker, and microphone. But not everyone likes this design, and Apple seems to be already considering some alternatives. Now I would like to know if you prefer an iPhone with a hole punch camera, a current notch, or another option.

Since the introduction of the iPhone X, Apple has made some major changes to the way it interacts with devices with gesture-based navigation, Face ID, and more. The iPhone had to be redesigned for these new features to take effect.

The bezel has been significantly reduced and the home button has been removed, allowing the iPhone to view from end to end. However, this replaced Touch ID with Face ID. Notches are provided as a solution to give the impression that the iPhone is a “full screen” device, as cameras and sensors cannot simply be placed behind the display.

Some people find the notch annoying. Others don’t seem to care about it. But the truth is that Notch feels more like a temporary solution than what Apple wants the device forever. But what exactly can be used to replace the notch?

As shown in this concept, the combination of Touch ID on the power button and a drilling camera can be one of the solutions. Apple has already shown that on the 4th generation iPad Air, thanks to a new version of Touch ID built into the device’s power button, it’s possible to reduce the edge of the device and remove the home button without including Face ID.

However, the iPhone still has top speakers, a front camera, and other sensors that need to be relocated. The real rumor-based concept is to display the speaker at the top of the iPhone, and the camera leaves a punched hole design in the center of the screen. This doesn’t make the iPhone “full screen,” but there’s definitely room for more content in that area.

Most people want to have an iPhone without interrupting the display, but that scenario is unlikely (at least for now). Some phone makers are investing in cameras under the display, but no good results yet. Others have already developed retractable cameras for smartphones. This seems easy to achieve, but at the same time it is far less practical in real life.

Given the more realistic scenarios of the next two years, what do you like about iPhone design? Drilling camera or notch? Let us know in the comments section and in the polls below.

