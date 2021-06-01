Australian technology departments claim that skill transfer assessments are delayed and inconsistent





Australia’s existing skills assessment process for skilled immigrant visas has been further criticized by the local technical sector as part of an ongoing investigation into the country’s skilled immigration program.

The Australian Computer Society (ACS) told the Joint Standing Committee on Immigration on Friday that the current skill assessment process is “quite regulated” and that discussions on process changes are always off limits. Said.

“It felt like a very isolated relationship. It was a bit difficult-from our point of view, or from my side of the fence-” said ACS CEO Rupert Greyston.

“So we are very excited and really welcome the spirit of this research because it opens the door that has been closed for many years, which we thought was not a place for conversation. “

Greyston said that if changes occur as a result of the investigation, one specific consideration should be to align the skill set to areas where skills are most needed, such as software development and cybersecurity. I made a suggestion.

Atlassian agreed and shared similar observations.

“I think the challenge with a typical skill list is that it’s an indicator that it’s lagging behind. In many cases, the industry is moving so fast that the list type can catch up with its place. , Generally lagging in demand, within the sector. “

The Master pointed out, for example, that the Australian and New Zealand Standard Occupational Classification (ANZCO) lists lack a consistent skill definition when compared to those used in the engineering sector.

The ANZCO list is produced by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) and provides information on the job skill levels, qualifications, and experience required to work in a particular profession in Australia. This list is used by the federal government as a measure of whether an individual is eligible for a skilled visa in Australia. This includes temporary work (skilled) 457 visas followed by temporary lack of skills (TSS) visas introduced in April 2017. It was abandoned.

“The list of ANZCOs doesn’t really match the definition of skills used in the industry, so defining what someone does compared to when ANZCO said it should do this. Has professional challenges, “he said.

To overcome this discrepancy, Grayston acknowledged that ACS has shifted to using the ANZCO list for certification purposes only and using a non-ANZCO framework for evaluation. He emphasized, for example, that the cybersecurity profession has not yet been listed and the only eligible option is a “security specialist.”

“This is trusted as a premise that also means cybersecurity,” Greyston said.

Representatives from the Department of Education, Skills and Employment confirmed that the department is currently working with ABS to review the ANZCO list.

Grayston has suggested the best way to develop a new framework to support skill migration. This requires industry-government collaboration.

“I think we have a collective opportunity [effort] Engage. The documentation cannot provide a better system. Must be co-designed. I think there is a great opportunity to do that. “

