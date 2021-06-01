Compact speaker that can be carried anywhere Sony SRS-XB13 »EFTM





Sony made some great speakers at the time, some of which are portable. Over time, they have improved, become even more portable, and can be used anywhere with durability not seen in the last few years.

Here at EFTM, get the latest portable and durable speaker, the SRS-XB13 (I’m still not sure their naming scheme is perfect for marketing purposes), test its pace, and try it out. I confirmed its performance.

If you look at Sony’s marketing materials, you’ll find beautifully styled speakers with an air gap at the bottom, speakers at the top, and hanging / carry straps on the sides. Don’t get out of the box and be disappointed with the product compared to the marketing materials here (there’s no Big Mac photography trick here). A good-looking speaker that is light and fits in your hand.

On the back of the speaker, there are five simple controls: a power button, a Bluetooth button, a play / pause button, and a volume up / down button. Speaker pairing lacks the NFC pairing that other Sony speakers had in the past, but it’s very easy. If you hold down the Bluetooth button, a notification will pop up on your Android phone asking if you want to pair with the Sony speaker (Google’s fast pairing is working. For iOS, after pressing and holding the Bluetooth button, You need to follow the normal Bluetooth pairing procedure).

The speakers may be small, but thanks to their sound diffusion processor and the 1.5-inch speaker at the top, they pack a decent punch. The sound is of decent quality, but with a single speaker, you don’t expect it to have a wide range. The bass is surprisingly good for such a small speaker. Unfortunately, the sound isn’t that loud, but you shouldn’t expect it from such a compact speaker.

The sound is balanced without being overemphasized in various aspects such as high end and bass. This is good or bad, the sound is certainly enough to spend the day, but don’t expect to surprise the crowd with the quality and range of the sound from it. The sound is good even when you are outside and within about 5m of the speaker. As you would expect, the music travels far. If desired, you can also pair the two SRS-XB13s to create a higher quality stereo sound.

Using speakers for phones wasn’t too bad, microphones weren’t as good as using phones, but you shouldn’t expect it. The person on the other end of the call was able to hear me well and identify what I was saying.

The SRS-XB13 is charged using USB-C, but it’s not a quick charge, so make sure it’s fully charged if you’re going to use it for a long time. According to Sony, the speaker can take up to 16 hours, but in my tests I was able to get the speaker quite large and close to it.

Sony has also included an IP67 waterproof rating on its durable speakers. In summary, IP67 means that the device is 100% protected from solids such as dust and sand, and has been tested to operate under water from 15 cm to 1 m for at least 30 minutes. Take this to a beach party without the stress of sand or water ruining it.

The only problems I had with the speakers were slow charging and a less than ideal microphone. The sound from such a small speaker was what you expected, but it was actually better than you expected. Don’t expect it to sound as good as a Sonos or Sony bookshelf speaker that you paid four times as much.

Everything that is considered the Sony SRS-XB13 is a great little speaker that is super portable (compact), durable and produces a decent sound. Ideal for use on the go, anywhere, especially at the water’s edge such as pools and beaches. With a suggested retail price of $ 89, it won’t break your bank — get one (or two for its stereo sound) at every major retailer.

