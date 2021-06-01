PIKOM Tech Fair Revenue-Bigger, Better, Return to Bargains and Business Opportunities





Kuala Lumpur-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Picom will host Malaysia’s first major online technology exhibition this year. PIKOM Tech Fair is a comprehensive and integrated digital platform consisting of an e-commerce marketplace, exhibition space, B2B matching and meeting avenue.

PIKOM Tech Fair is an advanced digital interactive space that brings exhibitors, businesses and technical communities together on one platform to overcome the limitations of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The online event will feature over 20,000 SKUs by technology exhibitors and is expected to attract over 500,000 participants. Pivoting from a physical location to a digital space means that PIKOM members and businesses can virtually connect with their customers and explore new opportunities.

Every year for some reason, many of our consumers continue to tell us that the PIKO MsPC Fair should be revived. In a way, this first PIKOM Tech Fair is a gift for our loyal PC Fair fans. PIKOM Chairman Danny Lee said that with over 20,000 products and services on one platform, the experience goes far beyond the era of previous PC fairs.

Powered by Fusionexs AI and big data technology, this platform drives digital transformation. With embedded digital and performance-based marketing tools, livestreaming capabilities, and data analytics capabilities, exhibitors are backed by meaningful data-driven insights to overcome the business and operational obstacles of the current crisis. You can seamlessly grow your business.

Participants who log on to virtual events are greeted by a variety of digital features designed to enhance their virtual experience, including online navigation, virtual booths, and digital directories that support interactive promotional campaigns. You can also take advantage of B2B capabilities for professionals looking to network with each other. From B2B matchmaking and virtual product showcases to quote requests and bulk purchase options, companies of all sizes have the opportunity to showcase new products as well as the latest developments and innovations.

“The world has changed forever with the Covid-19 pandemic. Companies need to adapt quickly to be sustainable and future-proof, rather than relying on outdated methods. Be cautious. The answer is digital transformation, which is more than just removing the physical. It’s a barrier, but it drives breakthrough innovation, revolutionizes the business ecosystem, and collaborates within and between organizations. A driving force to drive. PIKOM is the voice of the ICT industry and Fusionex is excited to be a technology partner because it shares a common vision of enabling business. CEO of the Fusionex Group. Dato’Seri Ivan Teh said he would grow during these ordeals and raise the country’s economy to a higher level.

About PIKOM

PIKOM, Malaysia’s National Technology Association, is a representative association of Malaysia’s technology industry. Its membership currently resides in more than 1,000 active companies involved in the full range of technology products and services, accounting for 80% of Malaysia’s total TECH business.

Below PIKOM are five chapters: OM; CIO; Cyber ​​Security; E-Commerce: Venture Investment. These chapters will help drive industry growth in line with Digital Malaysia’s roadmap / country aspirations, as well as improve and drive the business environment for all member companies.

PIKOM is the voice of the technology industry, creating opportunities for members and all Malaysians to capture the benefits of technological advances by focusing on: We are accepting the challenge of expanding.

Lead, promote and encourage the development of resources, professional skills and programs in Malaysia’s digital and technology industry. Represents the local technology industry to the national and international government and private sector. It provides a platform for tech players and users to meet, network, learn and share ideas to grow the industry and improve applications. Promote a high standard of behavior, service and performance throughout the technology industry. Promotion and sale of local technical services locally and abroad.

For more information, please contact Azlina Ishak ([email protected]) at GM Corporate Affairs.

About Fusionex

Fusionex is an award-winning and established data technology leader specializing in analytics, big data management, IR 4.0, Internet of Things, machine learning and artificial intelligence. Its state-of-the-art products focus on helping clients unleash value and derive insights from their data.

Featured in Forbes, Bloomberg, Gartner, IDC, Forrester, Edison, and the Huffington Post, Fusionex is ASEAN’s largest big data analytics company, market leader, and cutting-edge, innovative and groundbreaking data drive. We provide a type platform. Stable customers (including Fortune 500, FTSE companies, large conglomerates, and various SMEs) [SMEs]It spans the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Fusionex is an MDEC Global Acceleration and Innovation Network (GAIN) company and has won the MSC R & DMGS Award.

Gartners reports on the award-winning modern analytics and business intelligence that was named as a finalist for the Fusionexs data technology platform. In addition, Fusionex has been identified as a leading player in the IDC MarketScape Report for big data and analytics. Fusionex is the only ASEAN-based company featured in both reports, consolidating its credibility in the region’s data technology market.

For more information on Fusionex, please visit www.fusionex-international.com.

