



Warframe developer Digital Extremes hosted Devstream 155 earlier today and shared some details about upcoming Sisters of Parvos updates, including the next Warframe, Yareli. This Devstream wasn’t groundbreaking because the Devstream 154 covered most of the same ground, but I saw Yareli in action and learned how to spawn one of his famous sisters. .. Oh, now Olekvalich with a good corpus flavor.

The Warframe Devstream 155 was pretty tame compared to its predecessor, but Digital Extremes still needed to show a lot. The team has unveiled a new initiative to help fans make their products to get things started. It should now be much clearer what you can sell and what violates Digital Extreme’s policies (for example, you have to make your own product). Currently only in English, but the updated policy is here.

Then, after learning that Warframe subreddit hit 500,000 subscribers, the mod is hosting a five-week activity at the celebration. Following this announcement, the team revealed some additional details about the Sisters of Parvos update, such as Yareli being locked behind the new Vent Kids miniquest, followed by some new updates. Revealed the weapon.

We learned that the next weapon rebalancing weakens melee attacks. This is SteelPath and the performance is too high. Ranged weapons are not buffed directly. Instead, the team will enhance the mods and add some new mods to better match the ones offered for melee weapons. After that, I saw more of Yarelli’s secondary weapons, which the team called “bubble guns.” Yareli’s secondary is a big issue for the new Warframe. She rides some kind of organic K-Drive as one of her skills.

Yeah, during the gameplay demo of Yarelli and her skills, we saw her “companion” Merrina. This manta ray-looking creature can be ridden by K-Drive Yaelli anytime, anywhere for any intent and purpose. Devstream didn’t have any animations (the mesh obviously ended earlier that day), but it seemed a bit annoying to use within Warframe’s Void defensive tileset. On the plus side, Merrina absorbs Yarelli’s damage and passively powers it (this improves the critical damage of the secondary weapon as the Yarelli moves).

That said, her other abilities – Sea Snares, Aqua Blades, and Cyclone Strike – all seem to fit in nicely with her more mobile playing style. Sea Snares provides guided crowd control that damages over time. This blends nicely with the Aqua Blades whirlwind that spins around Yareli until it becomes inactive or runs out of energy. Her ultimate cyclone strike sucks nearby enemies into the tide pool, explodes in a short amount of time, causes great damage, and fires enemies across the map.

As fun as Yareli looks, the new Sisters of Parvos are the true stars of future updates (named after them). Sisters are a corpus version of Kvarich, and spawning them works like Grineer’s counterparts. Well, except that you have to go to Granum Void. With KuvaLiches you absolutely don’t have to. Completing the Granum Void in one of the tiers will generate the Progenitor needed to create the Sister and run the Sister to create the Lich. From there, it’s a matter of weakening their power (hounds in this case), kicking their ass, and finally assassinating them or recruiting them. Yes, the usual rich dance.

The Digital Extremes team has announced an update for the Sisters of Parvos, and Yaeli will launch simultaneously on all platforms, but the release date is undecided. After launching the new Ember Deluxe Syandana, they closed the Warframe Devstream 155 by answering some community questions. Anyway, the Warframe Devstream 155 didn’t make a big announcement, but the ones that were shown off seem compelling. The new in-game clan recruitment advertising system seems to be useful, and the upcoming weapon rebalancing should shake things a bit. If you need more information, check out the full Warframe Devstream 155 record below.

