Google tests efficient features to update you about where you’ve been in the last few months / digital information world





Among so many Google applications, maps are one of our users’ favorites because they offer a variety of features. This application not only guides you on your way, but also helps you find the most attractive places in local restaurants and other places you want to know near you.

Technology giants understand that this application plays an important role in the lives of so many users. Therefore, we are constantly updating with new and unique features to make the platform an easy-to-use and convenient space for everyone. Under these circumstances, the tech giant recently devised another new feature.

Maps have already established a feature called the timeline, which keeps track of where you live and where you’ve been to now or before. However, there is news that tech giants are introducing similar features.In the timeline section of the application[インサイト]Tabs only. The purpose of this new feature is to track your location more efficiently.

As the AP reported, this new feature is very useful, tracking your location at specific points while traveling and updating your travel mode, such as walking, biking, or riding a car. The map function keeps all records.

This feature keeps a record of all the places you visited that month and allows you to look back along with data on which places you spent when and how much time. Not only this, but even if it means breaking down the records of all the shops visited at the mall and the records of the time spent there, break down the details into the fact of where and what you spent your time doing. ..

At the end of the month, you can also use the bar chart to the right of each entry to compare your daily activities, compare the busiest days with the free days, and summarize how much free time you have used. .. What did they do?

However, if you’re wondering why you can’t access this feature, it’s because it’s not yet released to the public and is under test conditions. Google hasn’t commented on when this feature will be publicly available, or will they even start it?

H / T: Android Police.

