Focus on beauty technology to drive personalized beauty brands to lead the industry





In the beauty industry, new brands continue to appear on the market during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

But as beauty shifts to more technology-focused innovation, Rohan Widdison, CEO of maker New Laboratories, wonders how many new brands can survive the noise and make their name. I will.

Everyone wants to be in this space because they think: this is the way I make money. But it’s so crowded that I sometimes wonder where it really goes as a brand. Unless you get better in 20 years, you will have to create an electric car version of cosmetics.

With a pandemic, technology has enabled the industry to face challenges and has significantly accelerated the development of beauty technology.

Widdison highlights personalized beauty brands such as the Function of Beauty and MyAlp Story, which utilize machine learning and robotic systems, and uses technology to grow industry-leading companies.

This is where consumers can really benefit from technology. I think the days of buying moisturizers in stores and online are over. It’s really concrete and if you get something that works for your clients at that level, they will be loyal customers.

This is also a small warning to major brands that are still tied to department stores and duty-free models that people are hoping to get through and pick up.

Last December, the Function of Beauty announced that it had received a $ 150 million strategic investment from L Catterton, the world’s largest consumer-centric private-equity fund, to accelerate growth.

Technology is also a market. Suddenly, these brands are no longer cosmetic companies, but technology companies. If you want to get an investment to build that brand, that’s the way you do it and you’re not going to the old economy, Widison said.

The personalized cosmetology sector is expected to evolve with the rapid development of artificial intelligence-based skin analysis technology.

In skin analysis, that’s amazing knowledge. Now you can recommend a range of 20 products to your customers. So why not have a myriad of combinations to suit that customer and be in a position to recommend a range of one million products, Widison said.

The future of beauty

For cosmetics manufacturers like New Laboratories, further focus on personalized cosmetology products and cosmetology technologies is a welcome development.

Great for us. Stay away from the average customer starting with 1-6 products. The winner is the one who spends the most money on Instagram and Facebook. So we make products and make money, but only 1 to 6 products can be sold, Widdison says.

He added that working with a personalized cosmetology brand is like a company term life insurance.

For us, we can grow with technology companies that like the future. The benefits come from a long-term focus on it.

To keep up with the trends, the company has invested in robotics. I believe this is the future of the industry.

We are currently working with clients to develop online technology and back it up with back-end robotics. I love robotics here. We see it as the future.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos