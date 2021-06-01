China succeeds in first cargo mission to new space station





What will it look like when China’s new space station is completed?China Manned Space Engineering Office

China has confirmed that its first cargo mission was successfully docked with a new space station.

According to Chinese media reports, the unmanned spacecraft Tianzhou 2 transported supplies and propellants and reached the Tenwa module about 230 miles above Earth on Sunday, May 30.

On Saturday, May 29, the Long March 7 Y3 rocket carrying Tianzhou 2 was launched from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Station in Hainan Province, about 1,500 miles southwest of Beijing.

Successful docking paves the way for the first Chinese astronauts to visit the station as part of Shenzhou 12’s mission. According to the China National Space Administration, the three crew members will be launched in the coming weeks.

China’s space ambitions have increased in recent years, and its challenging missions to the Moon and Mars have received worldwide attention.

China is not involved in the International Space Station. This situation has led to the deployment of two prototype space stations, Tiangong-1 and Tiangong-2, in the last decade, with an outpost in its own orbit. Both are now obsolete, but lessons learned from the project have led to the planning of the latest habitable satellite, the Tiangong Space Station.

The station can now accept astronauts, but China will need about 10 more rocket launches to fully build the new facility, which will be completed in 2022. The two missions will use the Long March 5 rocket. And the most powerful rocket — to send two additional core modules to the station.

The rocket is so large that some of it did not burn out when it re-entered Earth’s atmosphere after the April mission of seeing the first part of the space station unfold.

China received widespread criticism that it did not include in the rocket technology that would allow controlled, directed re-entry. At the event, some of the used Long March 5 rockets landed in the Indian Ocean near the Maldives without harm.

China’s new space-based facility is expected to remain operational for at least 10 years. In short, it could last longer than the 20-year-old International Space Station, which could be deprecated at the end of the last decade.

