Zen3 APU for desktop is available on August 5th





In April of this year, AMD announced a new series of Ryzen 5000G processors with integrated graphics. These processors are an upgrade of previous generation 4000G hardware by using AMD’s latest Zen 3 core in combination with Vega 8 integrated graphics. At that time, these processors were only released for the pre-built system market and were promised retail versions available later this year. Today, AMD announces two Ryzen 5000G models for retail use, which will be launched worldwide on August 5th.

Ryzen 5000 gets G

AMD is running two processor lines. A processor without integrated graphics, which often targets higher performance markets with chiplet designs, and a processor with integrated graphics that uses a high-power version of equivalent mobile monolithic silicon. You usually distinguish between the two by calling the first CPU and the second APU. AMD gives the latter an easily identifiable product name, as all graphics end with a G.

AMD has launched several generations of APUs built on the Ryzen architecture.

Ryzen 2000G (Raven Ridge), built on 14nm Zen with Vega 11 Ryzen 3000G (Picasso), built on 12nm Zen + with Vega 11 Ryzen 4000G (Renoir), built on Vega 8 Ryzen 5000G (Cezanne), 7nm on Built on Zen3 and Vega8

The names in parentheses are the official codenames for each processor. These APUs use the same silicon as their equivalent mobile processors, so the codenames for these desktop parts are the same as the mobile variants.

Both the 2000G and 3000G families are available in retail stores, and the 3400G / 2400G are both popular processors. In contrast, I’ve never seen a formal retail launch of the Ryzen 4000G. This product line focused on pre-built markets, especially for business “PRO” use. The only way to get them was to wait for the hardware to cross the resale market or expect some pre-built vendors to over-order and sell directly to end users. Finally, we got and tested three APUs in this market.

World’s Best APU Test: Desktop AMD Ryzen 4750G, 4650G, 4350G

When the Ryzen 5000G family was first officially announced, AMD was once again leading the pre-built market. The difference was that AMD also promised to bring the processor line to retail at the time, allowing end users to buy them on the shelves of the official retail package with full warranty.

Of the six processors initially launched, two will be retailed on August 5. AMD insists on a worldwide launch.

AMD Ryzen 5000G Series APU AnandTech Core / Thread Base Frequency Turbo Frequency GPU CUGPU Frequency PCIe * TDP Ryzen 5000G Ryzen 7 5700G 8/16 3800 4600 8 2000 16 + 4 + 4 65 W Ryzen 7 5700GE 8/16 3200 4600 8 2000 16 + 4 + 4 35 W Ryzen 5 5600G 6/12 3900 4400 7 1900 16 + 4 + 4 65 W Ryzen 5 5600GE 6/12 3400 4400 7 1900 16 + 4 + 4 35 W Ryzen 3 5300G 4/8 4000 4200 6 1700 16 + 4 + 4 65 W Ryzen 3 5300GE 4/8 3600 4200 6 1700 16 + 4 + 4 35 W * SoC PCIe lanes are listed in GFX + Chipset + Storage

Unfortunately, there is currently no retail version of the 35W model, as both processors released are from AMD’s 65W TDP line. Both processors have 24 PCIe 3.0 lanes and support DDR4-3200. These processors are supported on 500 series motherboards with the appropriate BIOS updates for full performance. Support for the 400 series depends on the manufacturer.

The top processor for sale is the 8-core and 16-thread Ryzen 7 5700G with a suggested retail price of $ 359. The processor has a fundamental frequency of 3.8 GHz, a single-core turbo frequency of 4.6 GHz, and enables full Vega 8 graphics at 2000 MHz.

The other processor is the Ryzen 5 5600G, which has 6 cores and 12 threads and has a suggested retail price of $ 259. The processor enables seven compute units with 1900MHz Vega integrated graphics at a fundamental frequency of 3.9GHz and a single core frequency of 4.4GHz.

Being based on the mobile core means that these processors have only 16 MB of L3 cache. This is half of the CPU variants without graphics integration. Ironically, a larger L3 cache usually helps with integrated graphics, but because it uses the same silicon for the mobile processor and APU, it’s mainly for the mobile side, which is the larger market for this silicon. There are some trade-offs.

Comparison with desktop CPU

I was asked to introduce the difference between CPU and APU.

AMD Ryzen 5600 Variant AnandTech Core / Thread Base Frequency Turbo Frequency GPU CUGPU Frequency PCIe L3 MB TDP SEP Ryzen 5 5600X 6/12 3700 4600 — 4.0 x24 32 65 W $ 299 Ryzen 5 5600G 6/12 3900 4400 7 1900 3.0 x24 16 65 W $ 259

If you put the CPUs Ryzen 5 5600X and Ryzen 5 5600G side by side, you can see many similarities. Both have 6 cores and 12 threads, both run at 65 W, and both have 24 PCIe lanes.

However, there are some differences. The 5600XCPU has +200MHz added to the turbo frequency, while the 5600GAPU has +200 to the fundamental frequency and has integrated graphics. In addition, the CPU has PCIe 4.0 instead of PCIe 3.0, and the CPU has twice the cache.

The price difference makes the 5600X $ 40 more expensive, but if you need a fast discrete graphics card system, a processor may be your choice.

Going up to the 8 cores, the gap changes a bit.

AMD Ryzen 75000 Variant AnandTech Core / Thread Base Frequency Turbo Frequency GPU CUGPU Frequency PCIe L3 MB TDP SEP Ryzen 7 5800X 8/16 3800 4700 — 4.0 x24 32105 W $ 449 Ryzen 7 5700G 8/16 3800 4600 8 2000 3.0 x24 16 65 W $ 359

In this comparison, there is no difference in the fundamental frequency, but the turbo is higher on the 5800X. The APU still has integrated graphics, but only PCIe 3.0 away from the processor, not PCIe 4.0 like the CPU. There are still cache differences.

So the question is whether to use an additional CPU frequency of 100-200 MHz, double L3 cache, and PCIe 4.0, or integrated graphics. With a price difference of $ 90, it’s suddenly interesting now.

Ryzen Pro 5000G and complete Ryzen 5000 series desktop processor list

In addition to the two new Ryzen 5000G processors being retailed, AMD today announces several additions to the Ryzen Pro stack at both 65W and 35W power points. These are easily identified by the “50G” at the end of the name, and the 65W model is the same as the non-Pro model.

Adding the price to the complete processor list gives:

AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Processor for Desktop Zen3 Micro Architecture AnandTech Core / Thread Base Frequency 1T Frequency L3C $ IGP PCIe TDP SEP Ryzen 9 5950X 16 32 3400 4900 64 MB-4.0 105 W $ 799 Ryzen 9 5900X 12 24 3700 4800 64 MB-4.0 105 W $ 549 Ryzen 9 5900 12 24 3000 4700 64 MB-4.0 65 W OEM Ryzen 7 5800X 8 16 3800 4700 32 MB-4.0 105 W $ 449 Ryzen 7 5800 8 16 3400 4600 32 MB-4.0 65 W OEM Ryzen 7 5700G 8 16 3800 4600 16 MB Vega8 3.0 65 W $ 359 Ryzen 7 5700GE 8 16 3200 4600 16 MB Vega8 3.0 35 W OEM Ryzen 5 5600X 6 12 3700 4600 32 MB-4.0 65 W $ 299 Ryzen 5 5600G 6 12 3900 4400 16 MB Vega7 3.0 65 W $ 259 Ryzen 5 5600GE 6 12 3400 4400 16 MB Vega7 3.0 35 W OEM Ryzen 3 5300G 4 8 4000 4200 8 MB Vega6 3.0 65 W OEM Ryzen 3 5300GE 4 8 3600 4200 8 MB Vega6 3.0 35 W OEM Ryzen 5000 Pro Ryzen 7 Pro 5750G 8 16 3800 4600 16 MB Vega8 3.0 65 W OEM Ryzen 7 Pro 5750GE 8 16 3200 4600 16 MB Vega8 3.0 35 W OEM Ryzen 5 Pro 5650G 6 12 3900 4400 16 MB Vega7 3.0 65 W OEM Ryzen 5 Pro 5650GE 6 12 3400 4400 16 MB Vega 7 3.0 35 WOEM

AMD has not commented on other OEM-only processors that are currently retailed.

Retail reading

