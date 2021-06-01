You may have to pay to save your photos, videos right away – FOX 46 Charlotte





(ABC4) – If you use Google Photos, be prepared — you may need to start paying to save your photos and videos.

Starting Tuesday, June 1st, you will only have 15GB of free storage available. If you need more space, it will cost you.

In November, Google announced a change in its photo service, storing over 4 trillion photos and uploading 28 billion new photos and videos each week.

“Many people rely on Google Photos to store their memories, so it’s important not only that it’s a great product, but that it continues to meet your needs over the long term,” the company said in a statement. I did. “We will change our unlimited high quality storage policy to welcome more memories and build Google Photos for the future.”

Starting June 1st, new photos and videos you upload will count towards the free 15 GB of storage that comes with every Google Account, or any additional storage you’ve already purchased as a Google One member. Google account storage is also shared with your drive and Gmail.

Google says the change “will be able to meet the growing demand for storage.”

Photos and videos that you have already uploaded to Google Photos in high quality do not count towards free storage. If you back up your photos and videos in their original quality, these changes are already counted in 15 GB of free storage and will have no effect.

If you have a Google Pixel 1-5, photos uploaded from your device will not be affected by the changes.

Google estimates that more than 80% of users should be able to store about three more years’ worth of memory with 15GB of free storage. If you’re approaching up to 15GB, Google will notify you via the app and follow-up email.

Not sure how close you are to that storage capacity? Google provides a personalized estimate of storage life, taking into account how often you back up your photos, videos, and other content.

How to check the storage of Google Photos and check the images and videos you want to delete (Google)

The new features available in the Photos app also give you the opportunity to manage your backed up photos and videos, helping you see what you want to keep or delete, such as dark or blurry photos or large videos.

If you need more space, you can expand your storage with Google One. Plans start at $ 1.99 per month with 100GB of storage. Click here for more information.

