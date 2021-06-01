Poco F3 GT coming soon: specs, features, Indian pricing, and what you know so far





The smartphone game industry is booming in India. There are many high-end gaming smartphones, but few in the midrange segment are focused on gaming. To fill that void, Xiaomis’ relatively new sub-brand Poco plans to launch the Poco F3 GT in India shortly.

Recently, Poco executives confirmed that smartphones will be available in India in the third quarter. In addition, Poco India director Anuj Sharma shared a 30-second clip. This clip shows that the Poco F3 GT will be powered by Mediateks’ flagship Dimensity 1200 SoC. In addition, Tweets talk about game triggers. The details of the tweet are consistent with a previous leak that the Poco F3 GT will be a re-badged version of the Redmi K40 game released in China last month.

With the launch of the Poco F3 GT on the card, I decided to elaborate on all the specs, features, prices, etc. I know about this device.

Poco F3 FT specifications and features

–Poco F3 GT is a mid-range gaming smartphone that may have the same design and specs as Redmi K40 Gaming. Obviously, this device has the aesthetics of the game and will trigger a distinction from other devices in the segment.

–Poco has already confirmed that the Dimensity 1200 SoC powers smartphones. This is the same chipset found in the recently launched Realme X7 Max. In addition to this, the device was posted on the American e-commerce website with model number M2104K10I along with its specifications.

-Surprisingly, the Poco F3 GT on the website costs US $ 1,299 with a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The same variation of the Redmi K40 game sells for RMB 1,999 (approximately Rs 22,870), so it’s clear that the price mentioned is incorrect.

-From the same list, you can see that the Poco F3 GT has an FHD + resolution 6.7 inch AMOLED display. As you can see in the Redmi K40 game, we assume a display refresh rate of 144Hz. As mentioned earlier, the smartphone will be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 1200 SoC. It is an octa-core SoC based on a 6nm manufacturing process and combined with the Arm Mali-G77 MC9 GPU.

–I learned that the Poco F3 GT has 6G of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. However, Poco expects to launch several more storage variants.

-In the camera division, the Poco F3 GT is supposed to have a triple camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and another 2-megapixel macro shooter. .. Meanwhile, on the front, we plan to install a 16-megapixel shooting game for selfies. I’m guessing that the front camera can shoot 4K 30fps video, but the rear video feature of the front camera is limited to 1080p 30fps.

–Poco F3 GT will provide WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C, and GPS support. It may also have an IR blaster. As far as battery life is concerned, smartphones are supposed to have a 5065mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. Don’t miss it, your device may be shipped with Android 11 with MIUI 12.5.

Poco F3 GT India launch

Poco officials have already confirmed that smartphones will be available in India in the third quarter. From what we have learned, the Poco F3 GT will be available in July.

Poco F3 GT India Price

Similar to the Redmi K40 game, the Poco F3 GT will be a mid-range smartphone priced below Rs 25,000 in India. To provide some perspective, the basic variant of the Redmi K40 game with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage was launched with a starting price of RMB 1,999 (about RMB 22,800), but with 12GB of RAM and 256. The top variant with onboard storage is CNY 2,699 (about Rs.30,800).

