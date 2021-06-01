Three Houston Innovators You Should Know This Week





Kiley and Ty’Lisha Summers once had nearly $ 100,000 in debt. Currently, they have the goal of owning a $ 100 million company. The Houston-based couple used their unique experience of paying off consumer debt to launch SpenDebt, the SaaS payment solution of choice for the Mastercard Start Path program.

You can say that debt is ubiquitous in the United States. According to a 2015 report by The Pew Charitable Trusts, 80% of American households are in some form of debt. “When we started sharing stories, we realized that there were a lot of people who didn’t know what to do like us,” explains SpenDebt co-founder Ty’Lisha.

SpenDebt’s model relies on simple truth. In other words, everyone spends money. Companies available as phone apps or web services can securely link to your bank account and specify a given micropayment to be deducted in every transaction. Micropayments then apply monthly to the debt of your choice, whether it’s a high-value student loan or a monthly mortgage.

“God gave my husband the vision of starting SpenDebt to help people help themselves,” she says. Kylie even decided to share his concept, Mastercard, but the idea was premature to get anything other than a corporate conspiracy.

After two years of development and a year of beta testing, SpenDebt launched a commercial product in 2019. Summers was accepted into a cohort of six scaling startups in 2021 after being applied multiple times to the highly competitive startup engagement program Mastercard Start Path.

“To finally get a’yes’, it just made it a perfect circle,” says Ty’Lisha. “This is a SpenDebt game changer.”

Ty’Lisha Summers is a co-founder of SpenDebt.Photo courtesy

Fintech is a multi-billion dollar industry and financial apps have become a venture capital darling. According to the release of SpenDebt, the companies participating in Start Path continue to raise more than $ 3 billion in post-program capital. FinTech companies have gained $ 44 billion in investment from 2019, despite investor budget cuts during the pandemic, Finextra reports.

From New Statesman to La Contour, the media and experts have investigated the saturation of the fintech sector. Ty’Lisha is confident that SpenDebt is different from its competitors.

“What’s unique is that customers have 100% control over what micropayments are, unlike competitors who are strictly rounded up,” she explains. The average SpenDebt user sets up a $ 1.70 micropayment, but co-founders confirm that payments are set up in the range of $ 50 to $ 25 per transaction.

Initiatives such as Bank of America’s Keep the Change round up each transaction to the nearest dollar amount and then put that money into a savings account to decide whether to repay the debt. According to a McKinsey & Company survey, more than 50% of US consumers expect extra spending as COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed and high-income millennials are spending the most. According to CNBC, Gen Z shoppers are expected to spend a lot of money on nice things like clothing and travel.

No app can automate personal discipline, but SpenDebt helps you repay debt and build financial literacy.

“At SpenDebt, if you tell us where you want to go for that payment, that’s where you go,” explains Ty’Lisha. When the micropayment is deducted from your account, SpenDebt will hold the unpaid payment and send it monthly to the selected creditors. Ty’Lisha states that the service can be canceled or put on hold.

NBC News reported that 46% of Americans wiped out emergency funding in 2020 as they shuffled to achieve their goals. States across the country, including Texas, have enacted a moratorium on blocking utilities in response to a pandemic. She explains that in some industries, “companies have moved from collecting the full amount from people to not collecting anything” or accepting partial payments.

This pandemic provides a creative payment solution that helps SpenDebt partner with businesses to help customers pay off their existing debt, while at the same time helping businesses collect “something vs. nothing”. I highlighted the opportunity to do it.

As SpenDebt includes companies in its long-term growth plan, the company’s founders also promise to work with nonprofits.

For Summers, SpenDebt’s mission goes beyond their desire to live a debt-free life. “As part of our debt-free journey, we had to be more financially savvy. We were aiming to make money for us,” says Ty’Lisha. ..

As black business owners, Kiley and Ty’Lisha want to help SpenDebt users do the same, focusing on building generational wealth for the future of their families. “We want to stop with us the curses of all generations that may have been passed down to us and begin to generate generational wealth for our future.” She explains.

“”[Debt] It’s not just about the middle class. There are so many people across the debt range, “says Ty’Lisha. “Often, low- and middle-income communities are overlooked,” she continues.

SpenDebt is a preferred partner of United Way of Greater Houston and recently with Impact Hub Houston, an incubator whose mission is to empower entrepreneurs and small businesses to address issues such as sustainability, gender equality and economic growth. We have signed a partnership with.

SpenDebt hopes to win its first corporate customer with its 6-month StartPath program and one day become a $ 100 billion company. “The resources, networks, Mastercard and the knowledge and exposure it can gain from that network will be enormous,” says Ty’Lisha.

Among the many future goals of SpenDebt, she wants the company to be a “solution for the community that may have been overlooked.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos