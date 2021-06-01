Acer: Global chip shortage that occurs up to 2022 Laptop, semiconductor manufacturing faces crisis





Acer predicts that global chip shortages will occur until 2022, affecting most industries that rely on them, especially for computers and laptops caught in the midst of a crisis. Tiffany Huang, co-chief operating officer of Acer, has revealed that this poses a crisis most companies face, especially if semiconductor inventories do not return to normal.

The global chip or semiconductor shortage has been seen since the beginning of the pandemic, but has dramatically worsened in the months leading up to this year, which was initially said to be better. But that doesn’t seem to be the case, especially as industry leaders have revealed that the crisis hasn’t improved since last year and is expected to continue this year.

Several other industries competing for semiconductors between the computer and telephone industries include automobiles and automobile production, Sony’s PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox series game consoles. Most technical items that work alone are in great demand because they rely on chips to perform their functions and functions.

Acer reveals global chip shortage by 2022

As reported by Gizmodo, Acer’s Huang has narrated a timeline for the expected improvement in global chip supply. It was 2022, which already extended the crisis by another year. Initially, the semiconductor outlook was expected to improve in 2021, but it could not be improved due to several factors.

One is that the blockade of the COVID-19 pandemic hampered the immediate replenishment and production of the semiconductor and faced overwhelming demand from manufacturers. Supply did not meet demand, and the snowball effect it created turned it into a disaster avalanche involving even the unthinkable industries that depended on it.

Demand for laptops, smartphones, tablets, and other critical devices is increasing, especially as it is a channel for continuing work and education, especially for those trapped in their homes during the blockage. In case, these devices should be based on “head by head” rather than “family by family”. That is, each requires a device to use.

Will 2022 alleviate the global chip shortage?

Chip shortages were predicted until 2023, as Forrester’s VP Research Director Glen O’Donnell said in a blog post about “chippageddon” or chip armageddon.

This supports Acer’s recent statement by Tiffany Huang that chip supplies will slow in the first and second quarters of 2022, but will not return to normal. The pre-delivery phase guarantees stable production of the computers and internal hardware required for the devices mentioned above, but for now the industry has to wait.

