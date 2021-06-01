SpaceX boss Elon Musk confirms work at first marine spaceport





SpaceX plans to launch and land a next-generation starship rocket in an ocean-based spaceport as early as next year.

Starship can one day carry up to 100 crew members to the Moon, Mars, and more. Powerful rockets can also be used to travel between cities, bringing cities around the world closer than ever.

The original purpose of the private spaceflight company was to build two floating spaceports called Deimos and Phobos, named after the moons of Mars.

In response to a fan tweet containing an image of what the Spaceport looks like, SpaceX Chief Elon Musk confirmed that the construction of Deimos is already underway.

Marine Spaceport Deimos is under construction for next year’s launch https://t.co/WJQka399c7

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 30, 2021

The spaceport is built on an oil rig that was purchased in 2020 from Valaris, the world’s largest owner of offshore rigs, for a total of $ 7 million.

Mask wants to use SpaceX hardware for intercity travel, such as rockets, spacecraft, and floating platforms. It was first revealed when he appeared at the International Astronautical Congress in Australia in 2017. At the time, SpaceX CEO said the system would allow passengers to “fly anywhere on the planet in less than 30 minutes, less than 60 minutes, and the cost of seats is the same as the economy fare for traditional flights. Will be.

The company also released an animation showing the plan.

To enable SpaceX Mars missions and intercity travel, the company is conducting high-altitude test flights of starship vehicles and expects to send them to its first orbital flight in the coming months.

But the test was hard. Three of the first five high-altitude flights ended with a fireball when Starship landed too much at the end of a short trip. The fourth, which initially looked like a decent landing, exploded within minutes. However, in the fifth flight in early May, the latest flight landed safely and remained intact. This greatly encouraged the team to complete the Starships flight system.

For future orbital flight, Starship will be launched on SpaceX’s under-development super-heavy rocket. SpaceX says this two-stage reusable system will one day transport humanity to Mars and enable its global transport system.

According to a job listing posted by SpaceX last year, the team responsible for building Spaceport is based near the SpaceXs starship test site in Bocachica, Brownsville, Texas. There is still a lot of work and testing to be done before Starship begins to carry crew and passengers, but Musk’s revelations that work is underway in the construction of the first marine spaceport will bring the company towards that goal. Indicates that you are moving forward.

Editor’s recommendations

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos