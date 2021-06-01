Honor Band 6 coming soon in India





With wearables on Flipkart, the Honor Band 6 India seems to be coming soon. Honor’s latest affordable wearable was launched worldwide a few months ago. Currently, it is confirmed that the successor to Honor Band 5 will arrive in India soon.

The Honor Band 6 microsite is currently located in Flipkart (via Mukul Sharma). Microsite reveals all the key features and specifications of future fitness trackers. Not only that, the Honor Band 6 list is also available on Flipkart with a price tag.

Price of Indian Honor Band 6

According to Flipkart’s current list, the Honor Band 6 will cost Rs 5,999. However, given that the product hasn’t been officially released yet, this is likely to be a placeholder, and the actual price of the Honor Band 6 is expected to be much lower.

By the way, the price of Honor Band 6 is 49.50 euros, which is about Rs 4,250 in the world market. Honor Band 6 is available in India in black, gray and pink color options.

Honor Band 6 features and specifications

(Image credit: honor)

The Honor Watch Band 6 looks similar to last year’s Honor Watch ES. Band 6 features a 1.47 inch AMOLED display. This is a larger display compared to previous generation fitness trackers. It also comes with a red sideline button for navigation. In the companion app, you can choose from a huge collection of watch faces. You can also personalize it with your own watch face.

For fitness trackers, Honor Band 6 includes a Spo2 monitor to measure blood oxygen levels, a 24-hour, 24/7 heart rate monitor, and 10 workout modes (outdoor, indoor, outdoor walking, indoor). It is packed with many features. Cycling, outdoor cycling, freestyle, indoor swimming, rowing machines, elliptical machines, indoor walking. You can also auto-detect workouts for activities such as running, walking, rowing machines and elliptical machines.

Other health-related features include sleep tracking using the TruSleep algorithm, which provides detailed data on sleep time, stage, sleep suggestions, and more insights. There is also a women’s cycle tracking on board.

(Image credit: honor)

In terms of battery life, the Honor Band 6 is rated to last up to 14 days on a single charge for normal use and 10 days for frequent use. It is said that a 10-minute quick charge will give you 3 days of battery life.

Smart features include media control, weather forecasts, calendar events, alarms, remote camera shutters, mobile phone search and more to push and watch all incoming notifications from your mobile phone.

I haven’t heard of a new fitness tracker from Honor India yet. Currently, the Honor Band 5 is priced at Rs 2,699 and the Honor Watch ES is priced at Rs 4,999 in India.

