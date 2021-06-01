Canon EOS R3 Mirrorless Cameras May Arrive Earlier Than Expected





It was only a month ago that Canon announced that the EOS R3 was under development, and the camera seems to be available soon.

Camera retailers around the world have begun listing future professional-level full-frame mirrorless cameras on websites such as B & H Photo in the United States and Georges Cameras in Australia.

None of them actually mention the prices on their site, but Google search shows a $ 6,000 price tag listed under US retailer Adorama.

Canon EOS R3 with US price information in Google search results (image credit: Google search)

These placeholder lists may indicate that the Canon EOS R3 may be available soon. We were supposed to arrive in time for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics on Friday, July 23 (if everything went well at the forefront of the pandemic), but wait until next month for the official launch announcement. It may not be necessary.

Thanks to the reliable camera leaker Noxita, product images have already been leaked on Twitter. Also, the wind is whispering about the price of the body.

Product image of Canon “EOS R3”. #Rumor pic.twitter.com/xWPqdgEtVeMay 27, 2021

Canon reports that it plans to keep the competition down and lower the price of the EOS R3 below the launch price of the EOS 1-DX Mark III and Sony Alpha A1, and the EOS R3 is rumored to be priced at $ 5,999 (about £ 4,215 /). AU $ 7,725). This seems to be confirmed by the $ 6,000 price shown in Google search results, as shown in the screenshot above.

To get an overview of its price, the 1-DX Mark III was priced at $ 6,499 / £ 6,499 / AU $ 9,999 in 2020, but the Sony A1 was only $ 6,500 / £ 6,499 / AU $ 10,499 in early 2021. Arrived at.

It’s the EOS R3, not the “flagship” we envisioned, between the Canon EOS R5 ($ 3,899 / £ 4,199 / A $ 6,899) and the 1-DX Mark III, as Canon explained. Will be placed.

Analysis: High-end specs for better price

Given what we already know about the EOS R3’s specs and features, it’s definitely becoming a professional sports shooter. But if the EOS R3 is cheaper than the Sony A1, could you miss some of Sony’s proud features? It could come in the form of lower sensor resolutions, which makes sense if Canon prioritizes speed (rumors that it can shoot bursts at 30fps like the A1).

Looking at the leaked images, especially the images in the rear control layout, the R3 looks the same as the 1-DX Mark III included in the new smart controller. This shows that the camera is designed for professionals and is cheaper than the 1-DX Mark III, so up-and-coming experts say the Canon R, especially because of the excellent telephoto optics in the RF arsenal. You can reach for the system.

Sadly, it also shows that Canon may not be thinking about making any more professional DSLR cameras and wants existing 1 Series users to switch to mirrorless systems. ..

Another factor that can help Canon lower the price of the R3 is weathering. Although it is weather resistant to some extent, the memory card slot does not have the twist locks available on 1 Series DSLRs. There is also no small LCD display to show the 1-DX shooting settings.

If you look closely at the back of the R3, you’ll also see that it comes with a fully articulated display that has never been used in the DSLR version. This brings diversity to different types of photographers. This means that Canon is not only targeting news and sports photographers, but also has the potential to make this type of camera more mainstream.

But this is all still speculation. It’s not yet clear when Canon will officially launch the EOS R3 and what the final feature list will look like. But a camera that comes with some high-end specs at a competitive price definitely looks like Canon’s excellent tactics.

