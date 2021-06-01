The biggest rumored upgrades for iPhone 13 cameras and what they mean for your photos





The iPhone 13 will introduce many changes when it arrives this fall, from the new A15 Bionic processor to the fast-updated 120Hz display. However, Apple is trying to stay on top of the list of the best camera phones, so some of the more notable enhancements to the new iPhone may be planned for that camera.

Cameras may be only part of the smartphone experience, but they are becoming an increasingly important part. That’s because the smartphone you carry around may be the only camera you own. It’s certainly the camera you use most often. And as the smartphone market matures, cameras are one of the areas where phone makers can distinguish their products from those offered by competitors.

“I think consumers expect the latest camera technology every time they buy a new flagship phone,” said Ben Arnold, an NPD consumer electronics industry analyst. “I don’t think the camera is the top purchase criterion for iPhone buyers, but it will be considered when deciding whether to update immediately or later. Also, buy the next iPhone or the previous generation. May influence the decision to buy and save money. “”

Here’s everything you’ve heard about the iPhone 13 camera and what it means to you.

iPhone camera vs. competition

So far, Apple has done a great job of seducing users to upgrade to the latest and greatest iPhone, with camera enhancements added to each subsequent iteration. We put the iPhone 12 Pro Max at the top of the list of the best camera phones today. This is an opinion shared by testing company DxOMark.

“The last Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is a very good camera for the current photo rankings and the top four photos in video,” said Hervé Macudzinski, director of image science at DxOMark. “When this device went on sale, it was the best photo camera we had on the market.”

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is still a top-class camera phone (image credit: Future)

The main features of the iPhone 12 Pro Max camera included a larger main sensor to capture more light and a sensor shift image stabilization system for ultra-stable video. The other three iPhone 12 models are one of the best phones to take pictures and videos even in our direct tests.

But six months after the iPhone 12 went on sale, other phone makers haven’t stopped in the meantime. Samsung continues to improve the camera on its flagship Galaxy S-phone, with the Galaxy S21 model producing particularly crisp zoom shots from a dedicated telephoto lens. OnePlus has partnered with camera specialist Hasselblad to make better cameras for mobile phones. With OnePlus9Pro, the colors have been significantly improved and you can see the results of that partnership in action.

Google’s Pixel 6 won’t ship until late fall, but we’ve already heard rumors that the Pro model of the phone will use a telephoto lens. Google has also fine-tuned its software algorithms to ensure that it takes more accurate and beautiful pictures featuring people of color.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra (right) has proven to be a formidable challenger to the iPhone camera. (Image credit: Future)

Such improvements may not discourage current iPhone users from switching to Android, but they can influence upgrade decisions. Avi Greengart, Chief Analyst at Techsponential, said: “However, imaging is an important factor in consumer purchasing decisions, and competition has significantly improved cameras.”

Apple is famous for shutting down unannounced products, and there will be no official announcement of the new photo features on the iPhone 13 until the company is ready to unveil its new phone. However, the rumored factory has already gotten what looks like pretty solid details of what’s planned for the iPhone 13, which could be of great help in setting expectations for the future iPhone.

iPhone 13 camera upgrade: 6-element ultra-wide-angle lens

For the iPhone 12 model, Apple changed the main camera to a 7-element lens and increased the aperture size of that camera. Apple is reportedly planning a similar move on the iPhone 13 Pro model, but only here will focus on enhancing the ultra-wide-angle lenses on these two phones. Specifically, Apple is expected to upgrade to a 6-element lens for ultra-wide-angle cameras. The current iPhone 12 Pro model uses a five-element lens for its shooter.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max dummy unit (left) offers a larger lens than the iPhone 12 Pro. (Image credit: Unbox Therapy / YouTube)

DxOMark hasn’t commented on any particular rumors, but Macudzinski is happy to talk about how adding another element to the lens can improve the quality of the photo. “Generally speaking, using another element in the lens gives you better control over optical aberrations (distortion, resolution, lens shading), especially in the field,” he said.

This gives the camera manufacturer an option, depending on the type of image the lens produces. The extra elements allow you to widen your horizons while maintaining the same general image quality. Increasing the aperture allows you to collect more light and improve the texture-noise trade-off on shots in dark places. Alternatively, the camera can improve the distortion profile to eliminate the “fisheye” effect that may appear at the edges of shots taken with an ultra-wide camera.

Whatever Apple does here, the ultimate goal seems to be to ensure that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max produce higher quality shots when switching to ultra-wide lenses.

iPhone 13 Camera Upgrade: Stabilization of Sensor Shift

As mentioned above, iPhone 12 Pro Max introduced sensor shift stabilization. This stabilization stabilizes the image sensor instead of the lens, resulting in a smoother, higher quality image. This video, taken during the iPhone 12 Pro Max test, shows the impact of sensor shift stabilization. In this video, the image is stable as the person with the camera moves through the woods.

Great feature, but currently only available on Apple’s most expensive iPhones. The iPhone 13 has reportedly changed this by introducing sensor shift stabilization on all models, and even those who buy the cheaper iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini can benefit from this feature.

iPhone 13 Camera Upgrade: Larger Image Sensor

Talking about real-life photography opportunities, especially the benefits of cameras in dark places, is a good way to differentiate and sell your phone’s photography capabilities.

Ben Arnold, NPD Group

The size of the image sensor may be larger on the iPhone 13 model. Specifically, common rumors point out that the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max have been upgraded to 1.9um pixel sensors. According to Ross Young, founder and chief analyst of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSSC), this will improve image quality in dark places.

For the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, these phones use the 1.7um pixel-sized sensor currently found on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Again, the idea is that this year’s iPhone will be able to better capture photos when the lights are dim.

Mizuho Securities, like DSCC, states that there will be no new iPhone SE model in 2021 and that it will have to wait until 2022. Touch is integrated into all iPhone 13 models, BOE says it will join the LGD on both 6.1-inch models, and the Mini and 13 will adopt the 12 Pro. Maximum camera sensor, and sensor size will increase with Pro. pic.twitter.com/ G9f6cz8dm0 October 2, 2020

see next

“Talking about real-world photography opportunities, especially the benefits of cameras in the dark, is a good way to differentiate and sell your phone’s photo capabilities,” said Arnold of The NPD Group.

iPhone 13 Camera Changes: Folding Lens Telephoto Camera

Perhaps the most notable improvement in the iPhone 13’s potential camera is the telephoto lens on the Pro model. This is an area where competitors like Samsung are clearly ahead of Apple. For example, the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus support 30x digital zoom, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra can zoom up to 100x zoom. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are limited to 10x and 12x digital zoom, respectively.

“The area where Apple is clearly lagging behind is the high-end of the periscope zoom system, Apple is limited to 3x optical zoom, and Samsung and Huawei’s flagships are 10x better photos and farther away. We provide a hybrid system that produces photos that can be used even from Apple. “

The telephoto lens of the iPhone Pro model is one of the areas that we are calling for improvement. (Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Apple was able to address that shortfall by looking at its own folding lens camera for telephoto shooters that circumvent the limitations imposed on telephoto lenses by the size of their smartphones. “With foldable camera lens technology, you can design [a] And camera module [a] “Increase the focal length while limiting the z-axis (4x, 5x, etc.),” ​​McZinsky said. “With such a design, the thickness of the smartphone is no longer a focal length constraint. However, it still limits the size of the sensor, and some even extend to the opening of the lens. “

In other words, the folded lens uses a periscope-like structure to refract light, thereby improving the camera’s ability to zoom in on the subject. This is the approach adopted by other phone manufacturers. Even if Apple doesn’t follow suit this year, some expect Apple to look at periscope lenses in time for the iPhone 14. That clear Apple is looking for ways to improve all rear cameras.

iPhone 13 Camera Changes: Other Possible Improvements

These are just a few of the improvements being undertaken with the iPhone 13 camera. Apple is rumored to be working on software enhancements and camera upgrades that make it easier to take night sky photos and add portrait modes to videos. Other rumors suggest that the LiDAR sensor that Apple introduced on the iPhone 12 Pro model last year could pave the way for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, but there is no consensus on the possibility of this happening.

“There’s a lot of interest in the iPhone’s depth detection and AR capabilities,” Arnold said. “These new features and their applications provide an additional way to compete with other devices.”

Until Apple releases the phone this fall, it’s unclear if these and other rumored camera features will be the final cut for the iPhone 13. But from all the chatter, it’s clear that camera enhancements will be an important part of planning for the next version of Apple’s smartphone.

