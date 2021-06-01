Lean Average: Maximize 5G Communications with Energy-Efficient Relay Networks





Scientists at Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Institute of Technology) have developed a wireless power relay network for 5G systems. The proposed battery-free communication addresses the challenges of flexible deployment of relay networks. This design is economical and energy efficient. These advances in 5G communications offer enormous opportunities for a wide range of sectors.

The ever-increasing demand for wireless data bandwidth shows no signs of slowing down in the near future. Millimeter waves, which have a short wavelength spectrum, show great potential after 5G communication. Phased array antennas (antenna elements that work together to increase signal strength in a particular direction) are used to take advantage of the large millimeter-wave frequencies. However, current use cases are limited to line-of-sight propagation.

As a result, the relay node is considered subject to non-line-of-sight communication (Figure 1). While relays can improve bandwidth, coverage, and reliability, flexible deployment of relay networks presents some challenges. The most important issue in relay networks is power supply. Typical relay nodes either have their own power supply unit or are connected to an external power source.

Fortunately, a team of scientists at Tokyo Institute of Technology, led by Professor Kenichi Okada, has proposed a wirelessly driven 28GHz phased array relay transceiver for 5G networks. Their research will be presented at the 2021 Symposium on VLSI Technology and Circuits. This international conference explores new trends and new concepts in semiconductor technology and circuits.

The vector addition backscattering technique is used to achieve the proposed design. The transmitter acts as backscatter with a 24 GHz local oscillator (LO) and a 4 GHz intermediate frequency (IF) signal (Figure 2). “Backscatter communication allows you to collect energy from an incident signal and reflect part of the same signal while modulating the data. With this design, backscatter is 5G New Radio (5G NR). The spectrum is up-converted at 4GHz and 28GHz. ”The transmitter can also act as a phase shifter and change the phase of the input signal. The transmitter’s backscatter and phase shift capabilities facilitate beamforming and allow you to control an array of antennas to transmit signals in specific directions. As a result, information is transferred more efficiently with less interference.

The operation of the receiver and rectifier is another important function of the transceiver. Passive phase shifters and power combiners (combining the power supplied by multiple ports) are used to boost the received signal power of wireless power transfer (WPT). The proposed rectifier acts as a self-heterodyne mixer. In other words, the rectifier splits the incident beam and recombines it with its own modulated version. It also acts as a full-wave rectifier that uses 24 GHz WPT signals.

The entire phased array relay transceiver is configured in a small area of ​​1.8 mm2 (Figure 3). In receive mode, the wirelessly powered 4×8 array module produces 3.1 mW of power. In transmit mode, it produces -2.2 dBm saturated equivalent isotropic radiated power (EIRP). This is the output power radiated in one direction from the antenna. Vector-added backscatter covers a 360 ° phase range with 7-bit phase resolution, consuming only 0.03 mW in both transmit and receive modes.

“The proposed battery-less transceiver enhances 5G connectivity by acting as a repeater between indoor and outdoor environments, which enhances the user experience, the Internet of Things, and industrial automation. New opportunities for operational efficiency are created, and new communication services. “

Talk about anthropomorphic efficiency!

Session: Session 11 Advanced Wireless for 5G, C11-1 (June 17, 8:40, JST)

Session Title: 28GHz Phased Array Relay Transceiver for 5G Networks Using Vector Additive Backscatter with 24GHz Wireless Power and LO Transfer

Conference: 2021 Symposium on VLSI Technology and Circuits

About Tokyo Institute of Technology

Tokyo Institute of Technology is at the forefront of research and higher education as Japan’s leading science and technology university. Researchers at Tokyo Institute of Technology excel in fields ranging from materials science to biology, computer science, and physics. Founded in 1881, Tokyo Institute of Technology accepts over 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students annually and has grown into a science leader and the most popular engineer in the industry. Tokyo Institute of Technology embodies the Japanese philosophy of “manufacturing” and strives to contribute to society through high-impact research.

