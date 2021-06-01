



Tech Times, June 1, 2021

(Photo: Screenshot of Innersloth website) Jump from 500,000 to 2 million players among us after the Epic Games MEGA sale

Among us, players have grown significantly due to the popular indie social deduction games. At the moment, the game has jumped to millions shortly after a particular giveaway at the official Epic Games Store. The game is currently very popular and usually boasts over 500,000 players during its busiest times.

Player jumps between us

However, the game will be free for a limited time, and the number of online scammers and crew has reportedly surged, especially on computers. According to ScreenRant, Among Us was considered one of the biggest games in 2020, even though it was originally released in 2018.

Sudden buzz and soaring interests have been reported to be due to the entire COVID-19 pandemic. Both streamers and players have begun to look for some new multiplayer experiences. This reportedly led them to the current popular title of Inners Ross.

Free until June 3rd

The term reportedly began to spread, and the game suddenly became popular due to its low price and cross-platform play. Since 2020, the number of daily players has declined, but overall it’s still very impressive.

Among Us is currently offering free games on the Epic Games Store until June 3rd, as part of the platform’s Epic MEGA sale. The title’s community director, Victoria Tran, posted a specific graph on Twitter showing the sudden surge in players.

PC version among us

The graph technically shows only players for the PC version of the game. The data also show that Among Us players have typically increased over the weekend. It has been reported that the number of players has increased significantly since the game suddenly became free. The total number of players reportedly quadrupled in two days, and the number of players increased from 500,000 to nearly 2 million.

However, Tran states that there are some external factors that have influenced this. The price cut actually coincided with the official Memorial Day weekend. This is usually a long weekend for many Americans. It is also possible that players on different systems will reportedly try to use the computer version for the first time.

Switch and mobile number between us

It is possible that some older players have even returned due to the large influx of other newcomers. It’s also worth repeating that this is really only about the PC version. No data was available on the exact same weekend performance as the mobile or switch numbers.

Regardless of this, the sudden increase in players is now nothing but positive. With more players, this naturally means the increased revenue that every company is aiming for. But beyond that, it shows that even a year later, Among Us still has a foothold in popular culture. It may not be as popular as it was a year ago, and it is unlikely that it will eventually reach that level again.

