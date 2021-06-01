AMD Officially Announces Fidelity FX Super Resolution: Upscaling Open Source Games





AMD will unveil the new Radeon RX 6000M notebook GPU tonight and officially announce Fidelity FX super-resolution technology using Computex. Game upscaling technology has received a lot of attention since AMD first announced that it was working on the technology last year. Today, AMD is finally opening the lid on technology, at least for some time. Overall, today is a teaser about what’s coming on June 22nd, when AMD plans to reveal more information about technology, but at the moment, this is since AMD’s first announcement. The largest release of information about the technology of.

To summarize briefly, AMD announced the Fidelity FX Super Resolution last year as part of the launch of the Radeon RX 6000 series. The technology under development was designed as AMD’s answer to NVIDIA’s increasingly popular Deep Learning Supersampling (DLSS) technology. This is an advanced image upscaling technology introduced by NVIDIA that allows the GPU to render games in low resolution (and therefore performance). A serious blow to image quality. Research on DLSS and similar smart upscaling techniques is intensifying. Upscaling is to provide an attractive way to improve game performance through computationally inexpensive post-processing effects.

NVIDIA seems to have finally made great strides in DLSS 2.0, but the downside for everyone except NVIDIA is that it’s NVIDIA-only technology. This means for AMD that NVIDIA is another NVIDIA value-added software feature that can be used to beat AMD. Also, AMD doesn’t have to be exactly consistent with NVIDIA on a one-to-one software feature basis, but obviously DLSS is the beginning of a major change in the game’s rendering environment, so it’s an area where AMD tries to catch up. Both to disable the benefits of NVIDIA and to provide PC game developers with another tool to improve performance.

In this way, FidelityFX Super Resolution was born. Today is a teaser rather than a detailed technical breakdown, but AMD has confirmed some key facts about upscaling smart games.

First and foremost, AMD’s favorite FSR is one of AMD’s GPU Open technologies, which means it’s open source and free for developers to use. In addition, developers will be able to use it not only on AMD GPUs, but also on NVIDIA GPUs.

AMD does not mention the specific technical basis of the execution model here. I think it’s implemented as a shader, but I’m sure it doesn’t require a tensor or other deep learning hardware. As a result, this technology can be used with modern AMD Radeon RX 6000 series cards, as well as the RX 5000 series, RX 500 series, and Vega series. On the other hand, NVIDIA cards aren’t officially supported to the same extent, but according to AMD FSR, they work (first day) with NVIDIA cards dating back to the Pascal-based GTX 10 series (prior to DLSS). support). In fact, the only modern graphics hardware that is not currently supported is the current generation of game consoles. AMD may get there someday, but for now they’re focusing on the PC side of things.

At this time, AMD hasn’t revealed which games support the technology, but the message at this point is that developers need to play some positive role in implementing the technology. In short, AMD’s contrast-adaptive sharpening technology doesn’t seem to be completely post-processable and easy to apply to existing games.

Following its launch on June 22, AMD will post the FSR to GPU Open. Overall, the company has stated that more than 10 “game studios and engines” will implement FSR in 2021, with details to be announced on the 22nd. AMD is using Godfall as a sample game announced today, so expect Godfall to be included in these games.

In addition, AMD has revealed that FSR has four quality modes. Like DLSS, all of these modes are based on the upscaling factor used, and I think the smaller the upscaling factor used (closer to the native resolution), the higher the quality mode. Formally, these modes are super quality, quality, balance, and performance modes.

In today’s Computex presentation, AMD publishes Godfall performance figures running on the 6800XT. The card will be 49fps when run in 4K using the “Epic” quality preset and raytracing. It rises to 78 fps in ultra-high quality mode FST, 99 fps in quality mode, 124 fps in balanced mode, and 150 fps in performance mode. Of course, the exact benefits depend on the card and the game used, but AMD as a whole advertises the technology’s performance mode as more than double the performance of the game compared to native 4K rendering.

(Ed: It looks like this slide doesn’t have FSR applied. It’s just a fancy background for performance data.)

But the one-million-dollar question, and the question AMD doesn’t really answer until the 22nd, is what the image quality will be as a result of FSR. Like other upscaling techniques, FSR determines whether you live or die depending on how clean the resulting image is. Here, the upscaling technique gives “good enough” results, so it doesn’t have to match the native quality, but it does produce a reasonably clear image without serious spatial or temporal artifacts. Must be sufficient.

And AMD is a little worried about entering editorial mode. In advance with AMD, the company confirmed that FSR would be a purely spatial upscaling technology. It works frame by frame without considering the motion data (motion vector) from the game itself.

For GPU addicts, many recognize this as a strategy similar to how NVIDIA designed DLSS 1.0. This was about spatial upscaling using pre-trained game-specific neural network models. DLSS 1.0 was ultimately a failure. Temporary artifacts were very common, as they couldn’t produce consistently acceptable results. Until NVIDIA introduced DLSS 2.0, a significantly expanded version of technology that integrates motion vector data (basically creating temporal AA with steroids), DLSS will eventually work properly. I did.

Given NVIDIA’s experience with space-only upscaling, I’m worried that AMD will repeat NVIDIA’s early mistakes. Spatial is much easier to do on the backend and requires much less developer work, but it has some challenges due to the lack of motion vector data. In particular, motion vectors are a traditional solution for combating temporary TAA / DLSS artifacts. This eliminates weird frame-by-frame errors and other rendering errors from moving objects. This does not mean that space-only upscaling does not work. If you are competitive in image quality with DLSS, it’s just that it’s the first big issue for AMD.

Unfortunately, AMD hasn’t benefited in this regard for today’s presentation. Inside the slide deck is a single split image that appears to have FSR enabled and is used to compare the performance of the GTX 1060. In order to maintain as much image quality as possible, I extracted the raw images from the slide deck passed to the press and uploaded them here. (Be sure to click to view full resolution shots)

If you try NVIDIA comparing the GTX 1060 running natively at 1440p with the FSR in quality mode, the demo slide shows a significant performance improvement, with the GTX 1060 going from 27fps to 38fps. Unfortunately, the degradation in image quality is very noticeable here. Here we simply abandon the fact that the buildings and bridges are blurry than the native resolution example, and the background tree (composed of many fine details) is running at low resolution.

That said, I haven’t seen the technology in action yet, so I’m not in a position to argue how good all of this actually looks. But at least for static screenshots, it frowns. Here, we acknowledge AMD’s credit for publishing such (seemingly honest) screenshots, rather than cherry-picking oversold FSRs.

In any case, there is still a lot of technical information about FSR and AMD will announce it on June 22nd. Also, given the open source nature of FSR, AMD has little incentive or ability to withhold technical information for extended periods of time. Therefore, the questions posed today in their brief teaser provide good discussion material for the actual launch of the FSR.

Finally, prior to the launch of FSR, AMD is seeking feedback on games that users want technology support. AMD will probably use this to guide developer relationship priorities. If you’re interested in providing feedback, stop by AMD’s FSR research site.

Overall, many people want to know what AMD can do with game upscaling technology to level the competition with NVIDIA and bring it to a wider range of hardware and games. Not even. This is AMD’s ambitious project, and it’s definitely interesting to see how everything works when AMD unveiled its technology on June 22nd. So stay tuned for it!

