HP Ryzen Unit | Company Upgrades EliteDesk 805G8 and ProDesk 405G8 Series for Business





Urian B., Tech Times, June 1, 2021 01:06 am

(Photo: Screenshot of Commons.Wikipedia.org) HP Ryzen Units | Company Upgrades EliteDesk 805G8 and ProDesk 405G8 Series for Business

The HP EliteDesk Ryzen unit is launched because the company is upgrading the HP EliteDesk 805 G8 Series for business purposes. HP has always chosen Intel for a long time, and finally chose the Ryzen CPU to power the unit. However, this does not mean that Intel is out of sight.

AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 chip

At COMPUTEX today, according to XDA Developers, HP announced a number of new business PCs from the Elite and Pro lineup, including the EliteDesk 805 G8 Series and the ProDesk 405 G8 Series. It allegedly includes the AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 chip.

For the HP EliteDesk 805 G8 series, the company says it will actually allow users to fine-tune their fans. That way, the user can also choose to keep the machine quiet. Alternatively, users can raise their fans to achieve maximum performance.

HP EliteDesk 805 G8 and ProDesk 405 G8 Series

HP also states that this is the quietest AMD Business Class mini PC. Security is also at the top end with the HP Wolf Security for Business and Ryzen PRO processors. There are also two different HP EliteDesk 805 G8 PCs to be announced. Especially desktop mini PCs and small form factor PCs.

The Mini is actually mounted behind the unit’s monitor, and in fact HP actually manufactures a product called the Mini-in-One 24 Display, which was first designed to mount the product. The movie actually states that this is the smallest, yet AMD-powered, ultra-compact form factor for HP business PCs.

HP small form factor model

Obviously, the size of the small form factor model is a bit larger. It also has two different bays, two half-height slots, three different M.2 slots, and 11 USB ports. This gives users access to many extensible options for the product.

Next is the HP ProDesk 405 G8 Series. It also comes with HP Desktop Mini and a small form factor solution, the world’s most configurable AMD-powered business feature small form factor desktop. According to the HP website, the older model HP Small Form Factor 805 G6 ships with AMD Ryzen 3 Pro.

HP Announcement Met

The article states that HP uses “the most” in the world when trying to describe its products if buyers aren’t really aware of it. Of the four products announced, both the HP Elite 805 G8 and the HP ProDesk 405 G8 series will be available in August.

However, HP has not yet offered a final price for a computer that is nearing launch. Interest buyers must wait for HP’s official announcement of computer pricing.

