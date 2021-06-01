NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti looks like a great flagship GPU





Pretend that the GPU market isn’t scalper, miner, or expensive GT1030 trash. Even in the alternative reality of buying GPUs without hassle, NVIDIA’s product line now has some pretty big holes. Today, at Computex in Taipei, some of these gaps have been filled by the RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti.

First, let’s take a quick look at where this alternative is. Reality: For desktop PCs, NVIDIA sells the RTX 3060 for $ 329, the 3060 Ti for $ 399, the RTX 3070 for $ 499, the RTX 3080 for $ 699, and the RTX 3090 for $ 1,499. Historically, the best-selling card has been around $ 250, and the most obvious holes are still gaps, but other important price points aren’t filled: the range of $ 500 to $ 698, And all price points between $ 699 and $ 1,499.

The new RTX 3070 Ti costs $ 599, filling the first hole as a fairly gentle upgrade to the RTX 3070, but the RTX 3080 Ti fits nicely between the 3080 and the super-expensive 3090 for $ 1,199. The problem has been solved!

RTX 3080 Ti

In game terms, the RTX 3080 Ti is much closer to the 3090 than the 3080. All three cards are based on the same GPU, GA102, with different numbers of active cores, different clock speeds, and very different memory configurations.

card

RTX 3080

RTX 3080 Ti

RTX 3090

SM count

68

80

82

CUDA color

8,704

10,240

10,496

RT core

68

80

82

Tensioner color

272

320

328

Boost clock

1,710MHz

1,665MHz

1,695MHz

Memory

10GB GDDR6X

12GB GDDR6X

24GB GDDR6X

Memory bandwidth

760GB / sec

912GB / sec

936 GB / s

TDP

320W

350W

350W

price

$ 699

$ 1,199

$ 1,499

You need to look at the 3080 Ti to identify the actual performance, but you can do some basic calculations to figure out where the Ti is. For rasterization with pixels on the screen, the RTX 3080 has a power of 29.8 teraflops, the RTX 3080 Ti has a power of 34.1, and the RTX 3090 has a power of 35.6. (By multiplying the number of cores by the maximum clock speed and then the number of operations each core can handle per clock, we derive these numbers that are actually comparable to anything other than RTX 30 series GPUs.) The 3080 Ti has about 96% of the power of the 3090, while the 3080 has about 84% of the power.

As suggested, memory is where the cards really differ. The 3090 has 24GB of 9,750MHz * GDDR6X on the 384-bit bus, while the 3080 has 10GB of 9,500MHz GDDR6X on the narrower 320-bit bus. As you can imagine, the 3080 Ti sits in the middle, pairing a 12GB 3080-like 9,500MHz memory with a 3090-like 384-bit bus. This is very close to 3090 in terms of memory bandwidth, but it is only half the actual memory capacity and may be excluded for 3D animators and professionals working on complex video projects.

* This number isn’t really the memory clock, it’s its effective memory speed, but who will argue with NVIDIA?

So what does this mean? NVIDIA has revealed that the target audience for the 3080Ti is gamers. (Specifically, there are many comparisons with the 2080 Ti in the press material.) That makes a lot of sense. The game can be very close to the performance of the 3090s. This means only 3090, given the price difference. It makes sense for an expert. That’s already the case with the high performance of the 3080, but there are certain types of gamers who can’t help but buy the best because the 3080 Ti can get too close and shake.

NVIDIA

The value determination faced by gamers is very similar to when I decided to become the owner of the previous generation 2080Ti. Those looking for high-end performance at a reasonably priced can get the 3080 for $ 699, the same price as the previous generation 2080, but pay 40% more for a slight increase in performance. Fools like me who are willing to get the 3080 Ti in the same price range as the 2080 Ti was released. The $ 1,499 3090 is the same use case as the 20-series RTX Titan released for some reason, so the situation is different at the end of the Aventador wrapped in the rainbow of equations. For $ 2,499. The 3090 is arguably the more viable halo card for flash gamers than ever before.

Unless you own a 2080 Ti and the best one costs $ 1,500, the 3080 Ti is a totally meaningful upgrade for anyone who wants the best. There are no actual numbers yet, but in almost all situations the 3080 is already above the 2080Ti. Given that the 3080Ti has more memory than the 2080Ti, these extreme fringe cases are over, and with more cores, we need to look at the big performance gap between generations. For those with older flagship cards like 1080Ti and TitanXp, the difference is even more pronounced, but with 3080 it makes a lot of sense as a cheaper upgrade.

NVIDIA

Getting out of our mining and dealing with hash rates is not really easy: all NVIDIA gamer cards currently in production except the 3090 are hash limited. Gamer. (Or, ironically, as a way to sell mining-specific cards in markup and prevent thousands of used gaming GPUs from flooding the market when they’re no longer available for mining.) This is NVIDIA’s. Does not apply to older cards such as. We promised not to undermine mining retroactively, but if you buy either an RTX card shipped from the factory after May or a new Ti card, the limit will apply with the LHR or Lite Hash Rate badge on the box. Will be done.

NVIDIA had a tough time with its first attempt to prevent mining on the RTX 3060. There’s nothing you can’t hack, but if it continues, hash limits should help improve your current supply situation. It won’t be solved overnight. The shortage will continue for a very long time, with demand stagnating above supply in the foreseeable future and the scalp still becoming the scalp. But at the end of the 2080 Ti, at least a little light was sold in the eBay tunnel for $ 2,500.

