Expert Voice: Google-Is Your Hotel Your Worst Best Friend?





Guest Centric CEO and President Pedro Colaco explains how hotels can improve their return on investment from marketing on Google and other online channels.

By the end of 2019, Google became more active in advertising tactics to enter the online travel market.Pushing down free search lists to make room for more paid results intensified competition for that property and confused OTA. [online travel agent] Dominance.

What does this mean for the hotel’s position on Google’s search engine when OTA spends less on Google campaigns during a downturn? Should the hotel invest in Google’s metasearch, or can Google be your hotel’s worst best friend? Please read to find out.

Google disrupts OTA dominance, but can hotels compete?

Historically, OTA dominated Google’s search engine results through optimized content and pay-per-click advertising. But in the last few months of 2019, Google has put more ads on top of search engines and started pushing down free organic lists from OTA. This led to a significant OTA customer acquisition cost, which had a spillover effect on the ability of hotels to be ranked high in Google search results.

Despite the turmoil, OTA still had a much larger budget, making it more likely to stay at the top of Google. However, the pandemic recession has reduced investment in Google.

In April 2020, Bookings.com announced that it would reduce Google’s advertising spend from $ 4 billion in 2019 to $ 1 billion in 2020. Expedia also cut Google’s marketing budget to less than $ 1 billion by 2020. It decreased from US $ 5 billion in 2019.

Google-The worst friend of your hotel?

With less investment from OTA, hotel owners and other competitors will be able to compete on Google. Hotel owners are also given the key to manage inventory distribution directly on Google Platform. But what if a turnaround comes and OTA returns to a large investment in Google campaigns?

The recession seems to have leveled the competition for hotels to compete, but Google will eventually continue to support the highest bidders. Do independent hotels with low resource and financial leverage have a chance to compete with OTA when bids return to pre-pandemic levels?

The silver lining is that, in parallel with paid advertising, Google is enhancing Google My Business tools to give business owners visibility. In addition, shortly after a disastrous tug of war with OTA, more guests are contacting the hotel for a refund.

Hotel owners need to focus on both increasing the visibility of their business online and providing value to prospects who visit the hotel’s website.

Next Steps for Hotel Owners

Google has the potential to gain a foothold in the travel industry through acquisitions or by making competitors meaningless. It’s unlikely that the trend will return, so it’s time for hoteliers to wake up from a metasearch-centric approach and start investing in places with volume (and return on investment).

The following is a brief summary of the recommendations.

Optimize Hotel Websites and Booking Engines for Mobile: According to the latest Hotelie Pulse survey, mobile accounts for 30% of all hotel bookings. During the pandemic, mobile bookings increased dramatically. Digital sales and marketing tools need to be optimized to meet demand and increase booking conversions.

Stimulate shopping behavior on hotel websites and booking engines: It is very important that both the website and booking engine are directly optimized. Some ways you can optimize include introducing photos with special offers, making sure both your website and booking engine are mobile-friendly, and introducing shopping activation / recovery widgets. For example, according to our research, including the Shopping Activation and Shopping Recovery widgets can increase direct bookings by up to 60%.

Be smart about bidding: Google Hotel Advertising campaigns are very sophisticated and have hundreds of variables. This complexity and sophistication may increase with future hotel advertising and advertising integration. Bid needs to be very dynamic based on seasonal future rates, availability, and feeder markets, as rate leaks are one of the main reasons for poor performance for many campaigns. ..

Keep Google My Business updated and used: Make sure your Google My Business list is always up to date as this is a key entry point for most Google users. Answer each user’s questions in Google My Business and reply to Google reviews. If you have only one platform, remove Tripadvisor and focus on BigG.

Diversify traffic channels: Facilitate direct bookings by focusing on other aspects of digital marketing, such as social media referrals, influencer marketing, and user-generated content.

Most importantly, you should not lose sight of your customer’s experience at every stage of your interaction with the hotel. Referrals are your friends during this time when all guests are important.

This is an edited version of an article published in Hotel Technology.

