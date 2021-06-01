AMD has confirmed that it is powering the gaming rigs in the Tesla Model S and Model X





Remember when Elon Musk claimed to be able to play The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 on a 10-teraflop gaming rig packed into the new Tesla Models S and X? AMD officially provided guts in the Computex 2021 keynote, and chipmakers revealed that the new Tesla infotainment system consists of AMD Ryzen processors paired with AMD Ryzen 2 GPUs.

So, in fact, there’s an AMD Ryzen APU that powers the infotainment systems in both cars, and a discrete RDNA2-based GPU that launches when the AAA game runs, providing up to 10 teraflops of computing power. We look forward to offering it to gamers. AMD CEO Lisa Su says it’s the perfect platform for AAA games.

And when that information is combined with another news released today by AMD, along with a previous leak in January, perhaps Sony’s PS5 on how powerful a 10-teraflops infotainment system is theoretically. The idea comes to mind that it is a little inferior to.

As you can see, Leaker Patrick Schur dug up Tesla’s block diagram in January and picked out the AMD Navi 23 GPU for Tesla’s new car. Today, AMD announced the new Radeon 6800M, 6700M and 6600M laptop graphics chips. AnandTech reports to use Navi 23.

As we learned today, the Radeon 6600M chip comes with 28CU and 1792 shader units, but the Sonys PlayStation 5 has an RDNA2 GPU equivalent to an estimated 2304 shader unit with 36CU, which is also a 10 teraflops gaming rig. Claims to be. It’s not entirely Apple-to-Apple, but the technology underneath is about the same, and the small number of cores on the same GPU architecture expects Tesla to perform slightly lower than Sony consoles. Suggests that you need to. (The high-end Radeon 6700M / Navi 22 has the same number of CUs as the PS5. It’s worth it.)

However, performance depends on the software platform, but as we saw on the 10 teraflops PS5 and the 12 teraflops Xbox Series X, according to Tesla’s recent job listings, game developers are actually targeting the new Tesla. May be built for Linux. In-vehicle game rig.

However, when it comes to game performance, Linux is not always a benefit. Google’s Stadia cloud gaming also boasted 10 teraflops of performance from AMD GPUs, but ported versions of the games from Bungie and Square Enix don’t look as good as they did on weak Xbox and PC hardware at the start of the service. was.

But the most important question is probably the one I asked in January. Who will sit in a $ 80,000 sports car and play triple A video games?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Saturday that the Model S Prad, which includes the new AMD system, will begin delivery on June 10.

