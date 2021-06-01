Xiaomi Mi11X and Realme X7Max after review comparison: What’s good?





Realme X7 Max was Realmes’ second attempt at the 2021 flagship, and this time it worked fine. The price is reasonable, the specifications are the latest, and it is a good value. In fact, Realme X7 Max was very impressed with the review as it checks the boxes that Indians ask for for less than Rs 30,000. Most importantly, challenge the Xiaomi Mi 11X in your own game.Read Also-Xiaomi’s new 200W fast charging technology fully charges your phone in just 8 minutes

The Mi 11X starts at Rs 29,999 and has been our favorite in this segment since its launch. The Snapdragon 870 chip and excellent display were the main factors that made Snapdragon so attractive. That said, Realme X7 Max is reasonably cheap and can all do the same thing.Read more-Realme X7 Max 5G released in India: Take a closer look at this Dimensity 1200 smartphone

Having confirmed both phones, it is a crime not to hit them against each other. Which is better than the Sub Rs 30,000 segment, Realme or Xiaomi?Read also-Redmi AirDots 3 Pro may be released globally as Redmi Buds 3 Pro or POCO Pop Buds

Xiaomi Mi 11X vs Realme X7 Max

design

The design is subjective and makes comparisons involving Realme and Xiaomi difficult for consumers. The Mi 11X is a design inspired by the Mi 11 flagship, with a contemporary twist on the premium image. The large lens design of the squirrel camera hump certainly catches the eye on the glossy rear. The front is occupied by an end-to-end display, with the camera notch prominently placed in the center.

Realme X7 Max uses a trial-and-error design, which has been done many times. Design is boring, but it’s a classy paint job that gives you identity. The matte colors and finishes that intersect the shiny strips that run through the camera hump look new and fresh.

Both are equally attractive, but note that the Mi 11X uses a glass rear and the Realme X7 Max has a unibody plastic construction. The build quality is top notch on both phones.

display

Both phones use AMOLED displays with refresh rates up to 120Hz. That said, the Mi 11X has a larger 6.67-inch canvas, while the Realmes display is slightly smaller, at 6.4 inches. Realme uses Dragontail glass protection and Xiaomi offers Gorilla Glass 5. The Mi11X also offers HDR10 + and peak brightness of up to 1300 knits. Realme is maxed out at 1000nit and misses the HDR10 rating. This difference is shown while using the phone, as the Mi 11X looks more lively.

With everything in mind, the Mi 11X has a great display.

performance

This is where everything changes. The Mi 11Xs Snapdragon 870 and Realmes Dimensity 1200 are strangled in terms of raw performance, while the former is slightly ahead of the synthetic benchmark. In the real world, performance can never be more similar between the two.

Mi11X can now run on MIUI 12.5, which is based on Android 11, and what do those familiar with MIUI know? The overall user experience is smooth, but the Xiaomis interface is often difficult for beginners to understand. In addition, MIUI wants to bring users into its own ecosystem, using the GetApps app store, theme store and more. The game performance of the Snapdragon 870 is impressive, but unlike the Snapdragon 888, graphics-intensive games often drop frames after a while. The phone supports 5G, but there are only two 5G bands.

Realme X7 Max runs on Realme UI 2.0, which is based on Android 11. The user interface is neatly laid out and easy to figure out, despite some pre-installed first-party and third-party apps. RealmeUI also provides customization, but with limited tweaking compared to MIUI. The game performance of the Dimensity 1200 is as good as the Snapdragon 870, allowing you to play high-end games such as Genshin Impact, Call of Duty: Mobile and Asphalt 9 in the best possible way. 5G is also supported, but 9 5G bands and dual SIM dual 5G are available in both slots.

camera

With Mi 11X, Xiaomi offers limited camera settings. That is, a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. Realme X7 Max gets a similar setup. That is, a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

None of these are for photo enthusiasts, but the Mi 11X is slightly better than the Realme X7 Max. The camera is well tuned to appeal more to Indian users, and the macro camera is more convenient than that of the Realme X7 Max. I’m not saying the Readmes camera is bad, but it’s Xiaomi that makes the most of the given setup. The X7 Maxs main camera output with good lighting is nice.

battery

Both phones have similar battery capacities of 4500mAh on Realme and 4520mAh on Xiaomi. For daily use, both of these easily last for a day, followed by a few. If you play the game for an average of one hour a day, both of these phones need to be replenished at night.

The Mi 11X relies on a 33W wired fast charger that takes up to an hour to fully charge. Realme X7 Max performs better with a 50W fast charger that charges the battery in about 40 minutes.

price

This is where Realme makes a big leap. The base version of the X7 Max is priced at Rs 26,999 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It’s 3,000 rupees cheaper than the base Mi 11X, which itself offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Realme X7 Max 12GB RAM variant costs Rs 29,999, the same as the base version of the Mi 11X.

verdict

Let’s summarize all the strengths and weaknesses of both of these smartphones.

Xiaomi Mi 11X

– Slightly faster Snapdragon 870 chip

– Better camera performance

– Better display

– Premium glass design

Realme X7 Max

– Dimension 1200 as fast as the Snapdragon 870 in the real world

– Faster charging

– Excellent ergonomics

– Better value

– Support for more 5G bands, dual SIM 5G

Both of these have similar functionality, but the Realme X7 Max is currently a good choice in June 2021. Not only is it cheaper by 3,000 rupees, but the performance and overall packaging also provide a premium midrange smartphone experience. It is also protected by better 5G support.

The Xiaomi Mi 11X is more expensive, but you won’t find any drawbacks with the reliable Snapdragon 870’s performance and excellent camera output. However, in the world of Realme X7 Max, the Xiaomi Mi 11X doesn’t make sense as an expensive option for the Rs 3,000. Xiaomi needs to fix the price to make the phone more competitive.

