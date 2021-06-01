Display Week 2021, the world’s leading event for electronic display innovation, attracts more than 10,000 people worldwide from more than 50 countries and more than 150 daily keynotes from top executives from Adobe, Amazon, Applied Materials, Google and Samsung. Exhibitors gather





“A year after the global Covid-19 pandemic began, visual display technology continues to play an important role in our world,” said Takatoshi Tsujimura, president of SID. “Thanks to all the volunteers and partners who made the virtual platform possible. We received a lot of feedback from participants and exhibitors. We will continue to include virtual components to further adopt the hybrid model. Here’s some feedback from exhibitors and participants: We’re overwhelmingly positive and looking forward to our 2022 Display Week plans. “

“The second Virtual Display Week was a huge success,” added Dr. Ladurito, SID’s marketing chair. “More than 150 hours of content was presented at technical symposiums and business conferences, and participants had the opportunity to meet with more than 150 exhibitors and research institutes through virtual trade fairs. There was a forum speaker, a women in tech panelist, and an industry-leading writer. Registration is still open and all content will be available on demand until September 17th, so everyone will miss it. We can catch up and offer it to those who couldn’t attend. It’s an opportunity to see what’s new in the visual display industry and what’s next. ”

Display Week continues to be the premier showcase for information display companies and researchers around the world to announce cutting-edge developments in display technologies such as micro LEDs, OLEDs, LCDs, quantum dots and electronic paper.

Display Week 2021 featured hundreds of leading display industry treatises around the world in multiple technical sessions. It included 15 seminars, 5 short courses, 43 business conference presentations, 284 symposium oral presentations, and 118 poster presentations.

The conference began daily with a compelling keynote by one of the top executives of one of the industry’s most renowned industry giants, both inside and outside the display industry. Other highlights included the returning Women in Tech panel discussion (focused on leadership during a pandemic) and the CEO forum. In addition, the annual SID / DSCC Business Conference will take a supply chain approach to address the market outlook for displays, smartphones and TVs. This includes supply, demand, pricing, 5G, OLED, 8K, foldable, dual display, miniLED forecasts. Quantum dots, new phosphors, microLEDs, TADF.

SID also announced the winners of the 27th Display Industry Awards. Winners reflect the ever-evolving outlook for display products, ranging from state-of-the-art VR displays to ultra-thin, durable glass, high-performance touchscreen controllers, and state-of-the-art TV products. Represented progress. And an innovative laptop / tablet.

I-Zone Award winners and People’s Choice Awards have also been announced. The I-Zone Award honors the unprecedented display technology presented by SMEs, start-ups and academic laboratories. The People’s Choice Awards were recently introduced during Display Week, allowing participants to vote for the best technologies, components, demonstrations and interactive booths on the showfloor through surveys on virtual platforms. For a complete list of winners, please visit www.displayweek.org.

Please contact Daniel Rocco for exhibiting at Display Week 2022. [email protected]..

About Display Week 2021 The 58th International Display Week Symposium and Seminar hosted by the Information Display Society (SID) was held as a full virtual event from May 17th to 21st. Display Week is one of the world’s leading events focusing on new electronic displays and visual information technologies from concept to market. Display Week attracts participants from the entire ecosystem of R & D, engineering, design, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales, finance, and commercial and consumer end-user markets. It provides unmatched learning opportunities, market-moving trends, sourcing, market roadmaps, and connections for career and business growth. For more information on Display Week 2021, please visit www.displayweek.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter @DisplayWeek (hashtag # DisplayWeek2021), or the Display Week YouTube channel.

About SID The Society for Information Display (SID) is the only specialized organization focused on the electronic display and visual information technology industry. In fact, by focusing on advances in electronic displays and visual information technology, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication, and training in all related technologies while introducing the industry’s best new products. Offers. Members of the organization are experts in technical and business fields related to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing, and sales. SID holds more than 10 meetings annually, including Display Week, to promote industry and academic technology development while educating consumers about the importance of displays. Display Week brings together industry and academia to showcase the technologies that will shape the future. SID’s global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA95008. For more information, please visit www.sid.org.

Source SID

