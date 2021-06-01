Nintendo Switch Pro is rumored to work with a larger OLED display, 4K TV output





Nintendo Switch is reportedly getting an upgrade this year that is expected to bring support for larger OLED displays and 4K TV outputs. The upgrade could be called the Nintendo Switch Pro, which has been in the rumored factory for some time (read: year). The Switch Pro is expected to have a larger screen than the existing Nintendo Switch with a 6.2-inch display. However, despite the large display area, the game console is rumored to be the same size as existing switches due to the reduced bezel.

The Spanish site Vandal reports on the details of the Nintendo Switch Pro, citing information from an unknown accessory manufacturer in China. The new console is said to have an OLED display close to 7 inches, but it doesn’t increase the size of the chassis. This suggests that Switch Pro may resemble the size of a regular Nintendo Switch console.

Keeping the same size may make Switch Pro compatible with existing Joy-Con controllers and other accessories for regular switches. The report states that the bezel can also be significantly reduced to give space to a larger display without increasing the size of the chassis.

The Nintendo Switch Pro is also expected to have a larger back flap that covers the full width. This particular change may improve the balance of the new model when maintaining a flat surface. In addition, the new back flap may resemble the kickstand available on Microsoft Surface Pro tablets.

Nintendo is also reported to improve the output resolution of the new Switch Console to provide up to 4K TV output. This is higher than the 1080p output available in the existing Nintendo Switch TV mode.

In addition to the new console, the report states that Nintendo is developing an upgraded Switch Dock with two USB 3.0 ports and one Ethernet port. The existing dock does not have an Ethernet port to provide a wired internet connection. Also, the Nintendo Switch docks currently available have a USB 2.0 port.

With the new additions to the dock, the dock may be slightly wider from the rear than the existing one. However, compared to the original Switch Dock, the overall size is said to be similar.

Release date of Nintendo Switch Pro

The exact release date for the Nintendo Switch Pro hasn’t been revealed yet, but Vandal should be announced shortly before the E32021 console, which will take place virtually between June 12th and June 19th. I am reporting. This supports recent reports. Also by Bloomberg, who proposed the debut of the new Nintendo Switch prior to the E3 conference.

But nevertheless, Nintendo is unlikely to be able to buy Switch Pro until the end of November. An ongoing chipset shortage can impact the delivery of next-generation consoles.

In particular, this isn’t the first time I’ve heard of the new Nintendo Switch. Some reports suggest the development of Switch Pro in 2019. However, given the number of new leaks and rumors that have recently surfaced on the Web, Nintendo will announce a new console in the near future.

