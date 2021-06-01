Upgraded Ampere Card coming in June





Computex’s second major keynote today is from NVIDIA, who went to the virtual showfloor to discuss new products for both gamers and the enterprise market. On the gaming side, the company officially announced the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti cards. The updated GeForce card will be available in early June, further expanding the high-end of NVIDIA’s video card lineup.

The latest members of the GeForce family have arrived at a slightly strange time. NVIDIA’s current lineup of high-end cards hasn’t been launched nine months ago, so it’s not a common indicator due to middle-aged kickers, as we saw in the 2019 RTX 20 Super series. Also, NVIDIA has no problem selling the cards it owns. Due to the high demand, NVIDIA sells everything it manufactures, and while doing so, it makes a significant profit margin. Nonetheless, NVIDIA is using Computex to further expand the GeForce family’s lineup with two cards, the RTX 3080 Ti and the RTX 3070 Ti.

Both cards are based on existing GPUs and technology, so I’m not going to downplay both cards and there’s nothing new here. Instead, these cards offer NVIDIA and its board partners some more options. Also, for the NVIDIA ecosystem, NVIDIA can have some additional cards to deploy against AMD’s Radeon RX 6000 lineup.

Comparison of NVIDIA GeForce specifications RTX 3080 Ti RTX 3080 RTX 3070 Ti RTX 3070 CUDA core 102408704 6144 5888 ROPs 112 96 9696 Boost clock 1.67GHz 1.71GHz 1.77GHz 1.725GHz Memory clock 19Gbps ​​GDDR6X 19Gbps ​​GDDR6X 19Gbps ​​GDDR6X 14Gbps GDDR6 Memory bus width 384-bit 320 bits 256 bits 256 Bit VRAM 12GB 10GB 8GB 8GB Single Precision Performance 34.1 TFLOPS 29.8 TFLOPS 21.7 TFLOPS 20.3 TFLOPS Tensol Performance. (FP16) 136 TFLOPS 119 TFLOPS 87 TFLOPS 81 TFLOS Tensor performance. (FP16-Sparse) 273 TFLOPS 238 TFLOPS 174 TFLOPS 163 TFLOPS TDP 350W 320W 290W 220W GPU GA102 GA102 GA104GA104 Number of transistors 28B28B 17.4B17.4B Architecture Ampere Ampere Ampere Ampere Manufacturing process Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Release date 06/03/2021 / 2020 06/10/2021 10/29/2020 Release Price MSRP: $ 1199 MSRP: $ 699 MSRP: $ 599 MSRP: $ 499 GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: New Gaming Flagship

First, there is the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. NVIDIA calls this card the “flagship of the new game” and treats it like a traditional xx80 Ti card, flagship status, etc. as a whole. That said, unlike the 2080Ti and 1080Ti, this is actually a slightly scaled-down version of the better NVIDIA GeForce card on the market, the GeForce RTX 3090. So the whole problem is a bit tricky, with the impression that some NVIDIA wants to go back to the Titan card instead of the GeForce card.

But aside from the strange product position, the indisputable is the hardware credentials of the RTX 3080 Ti. For all practical purposes, this is a cheaper RTX 3090 with half the VRAM, making it a very powerful video card for 4K games. NVIDIA uses the same GA102 GPU used in the RTX 3090, disables a few more SMs, dials down the clock speed, and sends through the door. The resulting card has 80 SMs enabled (10240 CUDA cores) and is clocked at 1.67GHz. On paper, this gives 96% of the RTX 3090’s computational / shader throughput and 98% of the pixel (ROP) throughput. This is effectively a rounding error from the GPU spec point of view.

The bigger difference is on the memory side, which results in memory capacity. The RTX 3090 is a 24GB card and used a 24 GDDR6X chip in a clamshell configuration, but the RTX 3080 Ti reduces this to 12 chips, or 12GB of VRAM. The memory clock speed has also been reduced slightly to 19 Gbps. The end result is that the RTX 3080 Ti has half the memory and 97% memory bandwidth of the RTX 3090.

Finally, the RTX 3090 TDP: 350 watts is also included. System builders and those with a bit cramped systems are happy to hear that they use the same dual-slot cooler as the RTX 3080, at least for NVIDIA Founders Edition cards, and not the huge cooler that comes with the RTX. 3090.

Given that the RTX 3090 often outperforms the RTX 3080 by 10-15% when it comes to performance, the margins on the RTX 3080 Ti are almost certainly the same, if not slim. So, like the previous RTX 3090, gamers will pay the highest amount for the last 10%, and NVIDIA’s high-end hardware will be earlier.

Meanwhile, in NVIDIA’s product line, they are marketing the RTX 3080 Ti as a successor to the RTX 2080 Ti and GTX 1080 Ti. This is certainly more than fair in terms of performance and price. At this point, we don’t know how much the card will actually change the consumer’s calculations. The $ 1199 price tag is much more consistent with the 2080 Ti than the RTX 3090’s $ 1499 price tag. On the other hand, RTX 20 series owners rarely upgrade to the 30 series. As a result, NVIDIA typically sells these cards as an upgrade to the owners of the two-generation-old cards.

At least for consumers who want the RTX 3090 and bark at the price tag, this should theoretically be a much more affordable option. As long as you don’t exceed the 12GB VRAM pool, I think the RTX 3080 Ti’s performance is about the same as the performance of a $ 300 higher video card.

GeForce RTX 3070 Ti: Best GA104

The second (and arguably more interesting) card that NVIDIA is announcing today is the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. Unlike the RTX 3080 Ti, this card doesn’t have that close sibling in NVIDIA’s current product stack. Again, the GA104 GPU-based supercharged RTX 3070 card basically leaves all of NVIDIA’s performance in the tank at boot time. This means enabling all 48 SMs and upgrading VRAM from GDDR6 to GDDR6X to give the GA104 maximum performance and access to memory bandwidth features.

The RTX 3070 Ti offers a boost clock speed of 1.77 Ghz, 7% more compute / shader and 3% more pixel throughput than the original RTX 3070. This is slightly larger than the 3090-3080Ti gap, but not so large.

Instead, it is the memory bandwidth change that is likely to drive the performance wedge between the RTX 3070 Ti and the original RTX 3070. By switching to GDDR6X, the RTX 3070Ti gets an additional 5Gbps on the memory clock, bringing the total memory bandwidth to 608GB / sec, 36% more than the original RTX 3070. There is a warning that GPU performance rarely scales one-to-one. -For 1-based memory bandwidth, more powerful RAM is sufficient to cover faster GPUs on the RTX 3070 Ti. This is suitable for scenarios where the GA104 was limited to memory bandwidth on the RTX 3070. The cards are not exactly the same with respect to other specifications. This is the best example of the performance benefits of GDDR6X and GDDR6 so far.

However, this additional performance comes at a cost. Power requirements. The RTX 3070 was a 220W TDP card, but the RTX 3070 Ti is a big addition to this, with a TDP of 290W, just 30W less than the RTX 3080. This significant increase in power requirements raises the question of exactly where the SM count and clockspeeds are being powered. The most likely cause seems to be GDDR6X. This is because modest power savings over GDDR6 tend to be wiped out by much higher clock speeds. I’m also curious if NVIDIA’s binning isn’t playing a role, is it hitting a steep part of the GA104’s voltage / frequency curve, or is it completely loosening the binning to qualify a leaky chip. RTX 3070 Ti (and probably saves better chips for laptops).

When it comes to performance, it’s hard to say at this point how the RTX 3070 Ti will be compared to the RTX 3070 or RTX 3080. The xx70 card is usually targeted at 1440p games, and NVIDIA doesn’t seem to have changed this approach. RTX 3070 Ti So the $ 599 MSRP card is theoretically 20% more expensive than the RTX 3070, so you need to achieve at least that much performance improvement to fully justify itself. Again, if the next card on top of it is the $ 699 MSRP RTX 3080, the RTX 3070 Ti offers a slightly more reasonable option when it comes to nominal pricing.

Otherwise, on a generational basis, NVIDIA will market the card as a successor to the RTX 2070 Super a GTX 1070 Ti. Again, I don’t expect the owners of the RTX 20 series to pay too much attention, but the owners of the GTX 1070 prefer a little more than the original RTX 3070, mainly thanks to GDDR6X memory. You can find the matching card.

Transfer memory capacity to AMD

One of the consequences of the launch of the new RTX 30 series cards, especially NVIDIA’s positioning of the RTX 3080 Ti as the flagship of the new game, is that NVIDIA has effectively handed over memory capacity issues to AMD. The red team offers 16GB of VRAM on all Radeon 6800/6900 cards, which is better than NVIDIA’s new flagship card. So far, I’ve never seen 16GB of VRAM broken compared to NVIDIA’s larger 10GB and larger cards, but less than half of the current video card generation and at the start of a new console generation. is. There is enough time to change that.

On the other hand, the 8GB card is so close to running out of VRAM that the situation is definitely awkward when comparing 16GB and 8GB. At this point, NVIDIA seems to be making a very calculated bet that with 8GB of VRAM, a $ 600 video card will suffice for some time. And customers don’t particularly care that NVIDIA’s VRAM capacity has been essentially suspended for the past five years.

Speaking of competitive positioning, these new cards provide NVIDIA with a more closely positioned answer to AMD’s high-end video card lineup. Previously the next step on the $ 579 RX6800 vanilla was the $ 699 RTX3080, but now we have the $ 599 RTX 3070Ti. Similarly, the RX 6900 XT is housed on top by the $ 1199 RTX 3080 Ti instead of the $ 1499 RTX 3090. Given the turbulent state of the video card market, it’s almost impossible to tell if it’s in short supply without internal sales. More similar-priced cards have a significant impact on NVIDIA’s sales. Caused. However, given the cards that make up today’s release, it certainly seems that price / positioning was a factor.

Partner card and price

It should also be mentioned that the NVIDIA price will be the “starting” price. All of the company’s board partners, already familiar with GPUs, TDPs, and associated memory, have created their own custom cards to meet retail and retail channels. Therefore, expect AIB partners to choose higher margins and, if possible, use factory overclocked cards to see the usual very diverse cards.

Of course, this is all a nominal retail price. In fact, over the past six months, we have dealt with market turmoil as more demand from cryptocurrency miners has exacerbated high consumer demand. These new GeForce cards have the same 50% Ethereum Hash Limiter as the LHR RTX 3080/3070 cards, so they’re not as advantageous to miners as pre-LHR cards. Still, there is no guarantee that this is enough to fully determine the miner, at least as long as the payment from Ethereum mining remains decent. This is especially true for the RTX 3070 Ti. This is because it is the cheapest card that NVIDIA offers with GDDR6X memory.

In any case, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be available on Thursday, June 3rd at a nominal price of $ 1199. Meanwhile, the RTX 3070 Ti will be available a week later on Thursday, June 10, at a nominal price of $ 699.

