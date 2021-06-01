EA’s Knockout City Multiplayer Dodgeball Game is free until you level up





EA’s Knockout City, a recently released multiplayer dodgeball game, is now available for free on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. EA and Mario Kart Live: The game, developed by home circuit developer Velan Studios, also supports cross-platform multiplayer. This means you can play online with your friends, regardless of your preferred platform. Also, to promote the game, the developers have announced that they can play the game for free until they reach level 25.

EA released Knockout City, a multiplayer dodgeball game on May 21, with a free 10-day block party trial ending May 30. Before purchasing, we asked the players to taste the contents of the game. But for those who missed that opportunity, the developers announced that they could try the game for free before the player could buy it for $ 19.99 (about Rs 1,500).

In this game, players can enjoy fighting for free until they reach “Street Rank” (level) 25. Level caps give you plenty of play time to decide if you want to feel the nostalgia of your childhood. Knockout City is also included in your EA Play or Xbox Game Ultimate subscription.

Knockout City is available for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. EA also offers cross-platform options for enjoying multiplayer games across platforms.

EA and Velan Studios sought to capture the chaotic childhood nostalgia that reigns in dodgeball games. There are six types of balls in Knockout City: standard balls, cage balls, bomb balls, moon balls, sniper balls, and multi-balls. There is also a hideout where players can play against other players, practice their skills with TARGET dummies, and access radio bots to complete training and level up.

There are also various places in the game where players can experience dodgeball. There are multiple maps such as Rooftop Rumble, Concussion Yard, Knockout Roundabout, Back Alley Brawl, Galaxy Burger, Jukebox Junction and more.

